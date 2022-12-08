After three long years, the Stawell Community Carols returns this week.
For the first time since 2019, the sounds of Christmas and seasonal joy will ring throughout Cato Park on Friday, December 9.
Starting at 5pm, the event will feature more than four hours of fun, including music from the Stawell City Brass Band and entertainment from the Stawell Performing Arts Company Inc.
There will be plenty of chances to grab a bite to eat, with barbecues by the Stawell Rotary Club and Grampians Toy Club, plus coffee and cakes by Kerri's Kreations.
Sara Smith, the Stawell Community Carols Committee secretariat said this year's event is the culmination of a whole community effort.
"The Stawell Community Carols Committee has worked together in a really short timeframe to bring the carols back to Stawell," she said.
"We have had representatives from eight community groups work to bring carols back this year."
Unfortunately, there will be no parade this year; however, Mrs Smith said plans have already begun for 2023.
Make sure to bring something to sit on and some warm clothes, as the temperatures could dip below 16°C.
For up-to-date information on the event, visit https://www.facebook.com/StawellCommunityCarols.
Ben is the Editor with the Wimmera Mail-Times, Stawell Times-News and Ararat Advertiser. Ben is the former chief of staff at the Portland Observer, a qualified teacher, and an Leadership Great South Coast alumni (2019).
