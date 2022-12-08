House of the Week
Bed 4 | Bath 2 | Car 2
A beautiful Federation-style home offers its new owners comfortable living, a versatile floorplan, and pride of ownership. Well preserved, the home retains original features along with modern conveniences. Enjoy two generous living areas - both formal and casual, a separate dining room, and a bonus studio (or study) with a separate entrance. Warm and welcoming is the timber galley-style kitchen with dishwasher and ample storage. The home has central heating, gas-log fire and original pressed metal ceilings. Private gardens, barbecue area, generous shedding and dual access are outdoor extras at this charming property near Cato Lake and Central Park.
