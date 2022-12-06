The Stawell Times-News

Pomonal Village Christmas Market returns on Sunday, December 18

Vincent Dwyer
By Vincent Dwyer
Updated December 7 2022 - 10:06am, first published 10:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Pomonal Christmas Market returns to full strength

The Pomonal Village Christmas Market will be back in full swing this year on Sunday, December 18, after two years of COVID-related restrictions.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Vincent Dwyer

Vincent Dwyer

Journalist

Vincent Dwyer is a journalist at The Ararat Advertiser. Doesn't mind the odd Seinfeld episode. You can reach him at vincent.dwyer@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Stawell news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.