So you've finished VCE - now what?

Doing a little brainstorming now you've finished your VCE may help lift a little of the fog and provide plenty to look forward to instead. Picture from Shutterstock.

This is branded content.

So you've finished VCE - now what? Well for starters, you should give yourself a pat on the back. Finishing high school is no easy feat, even if you weren't the type of student to maintain a meticulous study schedule.

But after thirteen odd years of schooling, coming out the other side of your graduation day can feel a little daunting, to say the very least. In contrast to the rigidity of school environments and their annual calendars, the rest of your life after graduation can feel a bit freeform.



Although this may feel terrifying now, rest assured that you'll come to love this newfound freedom in just a few short years.

For now, however, we've put together this post-graduation survival guide for everyone out there who's just completed their highly-anticipated VCE exams.



Here are just a few ways you should consider spending your time after attaining your VCE certificate.

Take on some short courses

Even if you don't want to go to uni right away, it can still be worthwhile enrolling in some short courses to help simplify the transition from school to university.



Consider taking on some short courses that pique your interest, like a software engineering course for tech-savvy students, or an animal care or welfare course for students with an interest in working with animals.

Exploring these areas of interest with the flexibility of a short course, can help you gain a clearer understanding of your own career goals and your ideal career pathway.



Not to mention that doing some short courses first may end up saving you from heading into uni blind. You don't want to be a year into a three-year degree, only to realise that you're not actually enjoying your subjects.

Do an apprenticeship

Of course, being a tertiary student isn't cheap, even with scholarships or a HELP loan. If you're looking to move on-campus or perhaps find a sharehouse closer to campus, then you'll need to ensure that you have enough of a weekly income in order to cover your rent, bills, groceries, and all the other expenses that accompany daily living.

For most, the answer to securing themselves an income right after finishing high school is finding an entry level job in the retail or hospitality industries.



But it's common for retail and hospitality employers offering these entry level positions to take advantage of young workers by underpaying them and withholding superannuation contributions.



That, and wouldn't you rather make money doing something you actually have a passion for over washing dishes in a cafe or answering customer phone calls?

This is just one of the many benefits of taking on an apprenticeship or a traineeship after graduating high school.



By learning a trade, you can guarantee that you'll have a steady income alongside equipping yourself with a highly marketable skill that can then help you find additional work.

Your traineeship may also help you secure reliable work that offers the income, superannuation contributions, and schedule flexibility that you'll need to undertake your tertiary studies and ultimately, set yourself up for professional success in the not-too-distant future.

Seek out work experience or internships

If you're not enthused about taking on an apprenticeship but still want to give yourself the best possible chance of finding steady employment to support yourself as you study, then be prepared to start cold calling potential employers the day after your graduation.



When seeking out internships or casual employment opportunities, it's best to begin making enquiries as soon as possible to give yourself the strongest chance of finding summer employment.

We recommend making a list of any local businesses where you may like to work, and finding all the contact information needed in order to leave formal enquiries regarding employment opportunities.



If any businesses are actively hiring or posting out job ads, then respond to those postings with your CV and a cover letter that's been tailored to the position description as supplied by the employer.

If any organisations you're interested in aren't actively hiring, then it still can't hurt to get in touch and seek out work experience or internship opportunities to help pad out your resume following graduation.



Even if you don't get a job with the company following your internship with them, having that experience listed on your CV right after graduating from high school is a fantastic way of demonstrating to other prospective employers that you are self-driven and eager to work!

Travel (and work) abroad

A lot of post-VCE guides tend to outline what to do after high school in the context of taking on more study. And whilst it can be good to keep studying following VCE in order to maintain your momentum as a student, it's important to keep in mind that there are more ways to learn than simply enrolling into a course.



If you're not keen on the idea of jumping back into more assessments and exams and may want to take a totally 'unfocused' gap year, then why not just use this time to travel?

Travelling abroad can still provide a wealth of opportunities to learn and grow, especially for those who may never have travelled outside of the country. Not only will you be able to broaden your perception of the world, try new things, and meet new people, but you may even be able to learn some new languages along the way as well!

Travelling abroad may also provide you with the opportunity to live and work in another country. And who knows! You may find yourself falling in love with your new surroundings and deciding to study overseas instead of coming back home.



VCE is an internationally recognised certification after all, so it shouldn't be too tricky to secure a placement in any course you enrol in when living abroad.



As you can see, there are an abundance of pathways that you can take after completing the last of your VCE exams.



So why not take the time in between waiting for your ATAR results to map out what your summer is going to look like, even if 2023 is still a bit murky?

