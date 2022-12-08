While the 2022 Group 3 $45,000 Stawell Toyota Pacing Cup field may be down on usual numbers, the feature contest lacks nothing in class, and the eventual winner will have to well and truly earn a victory.
Hamilton-trained gelding Kowalski Analysis is entitled to start warm favourite in the Cup on the strength of his most impressive, last-start victory at Ballarat.
The lightly raced rising 6yo has shown he has what it takes to mix it with the best in a career savagely interrupted by injury and illness. Hopefully, Sunday will see owner/trainer David Lewis rewarded for their efforts.
Most unlucky in a Vicbred 3YO Final, second in the 2021 Hamilton Pacing Cup, fifth in the '21 Ballarat Pacing Cup, and minor placings in the time-honoured Paleface Adios and Chariots Of Fire classics promised future Group One success for Kowalski Analysis before Lady Luck frowned.
Seasoned former Kiwi gelding Make Way is the winner of 15 races from 65 starts and will appreciate the staying journey of 2600 metres around Laidlaw Park on Sunday.
Make Way finished a close second to Torrid Saint in the Yarra Glen Cup before enjoying a little freshen-up by trainer Sonia Smith. The 6yo bay should benefit from last week's run in the Gunbower Cup and be cherry ripe for Sunday's clash.
Terang trained 6yo gelding Crime Writer is the first emergency for the Inter Dominion Consolation at Melton on Saturday night but hopefully will miss a start there and can front up a Stawell.
After winning impressively at Tabcorp Park in early October, Crime Writer was luckless in the Maryborough Cup before being outclassed in the three Inter Dom heats.
The winner of 13 races and $200,000 has to be respected in any country cup contest.
Huli Nien and trainer-driver John Justice must also be respected, although the 6yo gelding's best performances have often been over the shorter courses.
The consistent performer drew awkwardly against tough opposition through Inter Dominion series and is an upset chance if Justice can find a nice trail and the frontrunners go hard throughout the race.
Champion horsewoman Kerryn Manning has driven four winners of the Stawell Pacing Cup. However, she doesn't have a drive this year.
With no allegiances to follow, she gave her thoughts on this year's cup.
"Yes the Cup field is smaller than usual with the Inter Dominion consolation race the night before taking away a few that could have run - it still has some nice horses and should be a good contest," she said.
"If I was offered the choice of drives, after a deal of thought I'd probably go with Kowalski Analysis. He has very good gate speed and from the pole can be where the driver has a number of options early in the race.
"He has a lot of ability and after two runs back from a fair time out should be fitter. He seemed back to something like his best with that last start win at Ballarat.
"Before things went wrong, he ran very well in the Cups at Hamilton and Ballarat, so the distance shouldn't be a problem."
Manning said she also considered Huli Nien, but after drawing spot six, she wasn't sure where the horse would land after the start.
"He's better known over the shorter trips but has done ok during the Inter Dominion without luck as far as a draw goes," she said.
"He was pushing through late at Geelong over the distance when they were going absolutely crazy time so I think he could run a sneaky race on Sunday if he finds a spot and they go hard.
"And I thought Crime Writer (5) went Ok in his (Inter) heats. (Driver) Glen (Craven) said the horse was pretty fat going into the series, so with the three runs in a fortnight should have worked a bit off. I see he's an emergency on Saturday night so will have to wait and see how that pans out.
"Imnopumpkin (2) is a pretty tough horse, so it will be interesting to see how they drive him. He should go the trip (minor placings in Warragul, Boort, & Gunbower Cups) and has been racing well.
"I'm not sure where Make Way (3) is at the moment. He didn't really make up ground the last bit at Echuca on Sunday but it's hard to on that track when they're running time. He can run out the trip so might be my next best."
The $20,000 Wimmera Mallee Vet Services Stawell Pacing Cup looks like a wide-open affair on paper but the first horse to include in your quaddie has to be the McNaulty stable's dashing 6yo gelding Travel Bug.
After an emotional all-the-way home track victory for the McNaulty family in the St. Arnaud Trotters Cup, Travel Bug repeated the dose at Echuca in the Gunbower Cup last Sunday.
Handicaps of 10, then 20 metres were quickly overcome at the start, and driver James Herbertson will be hoping for a similar, smart getaway from the 30m mark on Sunday.
Lone backmarker in the Trotters Cup, Havehorsewilltravel for Andy & Kate Kath, is no stranger to giving away starts and coming out on top.
Supporters of Michael Bellman's in-form mare Jazspur will be holding their breath at the start, hoping the risky beginner gets away safely from the outside of the front line. If she does, then the daughter of Pegasus Spur and Fleetwood Blue can be right there at the finish.
On the other hand, Charlton-trained Blue Coman is a standing start specialist, and driver Kerryn Manning will be hoping she can cross to the pegs early and enjoy a sweet trip.
Best bet: R8 No.1 Kowalski Analysis $6 win
Value bet: R4 No.9 She Will Wantano $2 win $4 place
Flexi bet: Running double R6/7 Nos. 5,6,8,9 into 1,4,6,8 spend $8
