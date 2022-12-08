The Stawell Times-News

Solid field expected for the 2022 Stawell Pacing Cup

By Tony Logan
December 8 2022 - 7:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Driver James Herbertson taking out the 2019 Stawell Pacing Cup with Emain Macha for Naracoorte trainer Greg Scholfield. Picture by Tony Logan

While the 2022 Group 3 $45,000 Stawell Toyota Pacing Cup field may be down on usual numbers, the feature contest lacks nothing in class, and the eventual winner will have to well and truly earn a victory.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Stawell news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.