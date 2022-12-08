Absolute Outdoors and Grampians Peaks Walking Company were honoured at the recent Victorian Tourism Awards.
The award was presented to representatives during a celebration at The Grand Hall at the Centrepiece in Melbourne Park on Thursday, December 1.
Grampians Tourism chief executive Marc Sleeman said company highlighted the region as an exciting destination, taking out the award for Adventure Tourism of the year.
"We are absolutely thrilled that Absolute Outdoors and Grampians Peaks Walking Company have been honoured at the Victorian Tourism Awards," Mr Sleeman said.
"The team's hard work and dedication to providing premium outdoor experiences have greatly contributed to the Grampians remaining a number one destination for adventures in Victoria."
Grampians Wine Tours received a bronze award for the Tour & Transport Operators category, and Grampians Helicopters were Highly Commended.
Absolute Outdoors and Grampians Peaks Walking Company are tourism-accredited providers of outdoor recreational and educational experiences tailored to a range of visitors seeking adventure experiences.
From individuals and small groups to larger schools and corporate groups, it allow visitors to enjoy the Grampians as they immerse themselves in the region's magnificent scenery.
Absolute Outdoors offers rock-climbing, guided walks, canoeing, stand-up paddle-boarding, abseiling and mountain biking.
The tourism operator also has a retail store in Halls Gap, stocking a range of outdoor gear.
Grampians Peaks Trail's hiking experience that gives walkers a taste of the diverse plant and animal life, rugged mountain peaks and magnificent panoramic views.
Flexible for all skill levels and personal needs, the trail can be experienced in various ways.
From the full 13-day peaks trail, a challenge for experienced hikers, to anywhere from three-day hikes to day walks, the trail is one of the must-do highlights of the Grampians
