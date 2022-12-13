The Stawell Times-News

St Arnaud Swimming Pool opened Monday

Shade covers have now been provided at the St Arnaud Swimming Pool.

The recently upgraded St Arnaud Swimming Pool re-opened on Monday, December 12, just in time for the warmer weather in Northern Grampians Shire.

