The recently upgraded St Arnaud Swimming Pool re-opened on Monday, December 12, just in time for the warmer weather in Northern Grampians Shire.
The seven-lane, 50 metre solar heated pool recently celebrated its 50th year and Northern Grampians Shire Council has been working hard to ensure that the lifespan of the facility extends well into the future.
Recent upgrades included a new pool cover and shade structures, providing a welcomed addition while further planning continues.
Contractor shortages and heavy rainfall led to a delay in the scheduled structural assessments during the off season and that had had a flow on effect for opening times.
Scheduled assessments have now been completed but pool-goers may notice writing and other visible markings at the bottom of the pool.
These marks do not pose any harm to swimmers and are expected to remain throughout the season as repainting the pool would have delayed re-opening well into next year.
As the only outdoor pool in the northern part of the shire, the St Arnaud Swimming Pool, with a toddlers' wading pool, as well as one and three metre diving boards, plays an important role for the wellness and welfare of the residents in St Arnaud and surrounds, enhancing lifestyle and community spirit over the summer months.
There is a small possibility that the publicised opening date will be moved forward, Northern Grampians Shire Council will communicate this to the public at the earliest convenience if there are any changes.
Opening hours will be 6-8am and 4-7pm.
