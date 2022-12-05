Swifts/Great Western have demolished Halls Gap in round seven of the Grampians Cricket Association A Grade, with particularly dominant batting and bowling performances.
Opening batsman Sam L Cocks was a bullet out of the chamber for the home side, as he went on to score 55 runs before being caught out, helping his team to 122 run side over the visitors.
Aiden Graveson also put in a strong performance, finishing with a half century to his name, while fellow Swifts/Great Western batsmen Jack Cann and Rick Peters scored 21 and 27 runs respectively.
Bowler Matthew Delzotto was a force to be reckoned with, as he claimed three wickets for the home side.
Things were similarly one-sided over at Pomonal Cricket Oval, with the home side overcoming Rhymney/Moyston2 by nine wickets.
Opening batsman Clayton Mackley and fellow attacker Lachie Green proved to be a fearsome duo, as they managed to keep the visitors to a single wicket, while scoring a respective 30 and 27 runs.
Lachlan Dalkin proved to be a vital piece of Pomonal's game as he went on to claim three wickets.
It wasn't all doom and gloom for the visitors though, as Rhymney/Moyston2's Glenn Cosgriff was able to score a solid 27 runs, before being bowled by Clayton Mackley.
However, it was the action at Stawell's North Park on Saturday that would ultimately steal the round, as Swifts/Great Western2 were able to edge out Chalambar by seven runs in a blockbuster bash.
READ MORE
Chalambar were able to get a big start thanks to a star duo performance by Eyan Habib who scored 61 runs, and Reece Kettle who scored 70.
The hefty team performance helped Chalambar to a 180 run innings, despite facing a dominant bowling performance by Swifts/Great Western2's Gary Ranton, who claimed five wickets.
Despite the massive lead, and despite opening batsman Mark Brilliant succumbing to a duck, Swifts/Great Western2 were well and truly up for the challenge.
While opening batsman Craig Marrow was able to get the momentum going with a 60 run effort, it was a masterful performance by Travis Nicholson that would spur his team to victory, as he scored a whopping 105 runs not out.
Chalambar's loss wasn't for lack of trying though, with bowler Ethan McKinnis scoring an equal match-high five wickets.
Round eight of the Grampians Cricket Association's A Grade begins this Saturday, December 10 with Swifts/Great Western2 facing Halls Hap at Great Western Recreation Reserve.
Vincent Dwyer is a journalist at The Ararat Advertiser. Doesn't mind the odd Seinfeld episode. You can reach him at vincent.dwyer@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Vincent Dwyer is a journalist at The Ararat Advertiser. Doesn't mind the odd Seinfeld episode. You can reach him at vincent.dwyer@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.