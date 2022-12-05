The Stawell Times-News

Swifts/Great Western defeat Halls Gap by 122 runs

Vincent Dwyer
By Vincent Dwyer
Updated December 6 2022 - 3:36pm, first published 10:00am
Swifts/Great Western's Sam L Cocks scored a half century to help his team to victory. Picture file.

Swifts/Great Western have demolished Halls Gap in round seven of the Grampians Cricket Association A Grade, with particularly dominant batting and bowling performances.

