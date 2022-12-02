Stawell copped a soaking this spring with latest figures showing the region received almost three centimeters of rain between September and November.
Statistics from the Bureau of Meteorology at the Stawell Aerodrome site showed 293mm of rain fell on the region throughout spring, with October being a particularly wet month.
October rainfall records were smashed with a total of 144mm recorded in Stawell, while November also had similarly high rainfall with 85.8mm recorded.
Daytime temperatures were also unseasonably chilly, with not a single day over 30 degrees and a daytime high of just 8.3 degrees recorded on November 1.
October 13 also proved to be a particularly dreary spring day, as temperatures barely rose above 10 degrees and the region recorded a whopping 26.6mm of rain.
Bureau of Meteorology senior climatologist Jonathan Pollock said the "double whammy" of La Nina and a negative Indian Ocean Dipole event, which drags moisture across from Western Australia, contributed to the cooler conditions.
"Both of those typically increase the chance of above average rainfall," Mr Pollock said.
"Typically there's a strong relationship between maximum daytime temperatures and rainfall. That's why it was much cooler than average this spring compared to others."
Mr Pollock said both La Nina and the Indian Ocean Dipole were expected to weaken in coming months and that the region could expect a return to more typical conditions.
Vincent Dwyer is a journalist at The Ararat Advertiser. Doesn't mind the odd Seinfeld episode. You can reach him at vincent.dwyer@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Vincent Dwyer is a journalist at The Ararat Advertiser. Doesn't mind the odd Seinfeld episode. You can reach him at vincent.dwyer@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.