Tennis competition heats up

In the Mitre 10 A1 men, Malcolm Raggart stepped up to the plate for the first time and looked right at home, with his vast array of shot making and consistency on full display. He won two of his three sets, as did two others, while Shane Field had a night to forget, and was certainly regretting not putting his contacts in. In the A2 men, wily veteran, Brian O'Shannessy rode off the back of an 8-2 opening set victory to narrowly hold off D'Artagnan Walls, who is inching closer to taking on the A1's, which local tennis pundits are eager to see. In the A women, youngster Annabelle Price made her debut at this level and won one set for the night, with Jade Cross again winning all three, although it wasn't all smooth sailing, with one set a tight 7-5 victory, while another went the distance into a tiebreaker.