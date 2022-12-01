Tennis competition heats up

Just like the weather, the tennis is really starting to heat up, as players find their groove in the Stawell Tennis Club David O'Jones Mitre 10 Friday Night Competition.
In the Mitre 10 A1 men, Malcolm Raggart stepped up to the plate for the first time and looked right at home, with his vast array of shot making and consistency on full display. He won two of his three sets, as did two others, while Shane Field had a night to forget, and was certainly regretting not putting his contacts in. In the A2 men, wily veteran, Brian O'Shannessy rode off the back of an 8-2 opening set victory to narrowly hold off D'Artagnan Walls, who is inching closer to taking on the A1's, which local tennis pundits are eager to see. In the A women, youngster Annabelle Price made her debut at this level and won one set for the night, with Jade Cross again winning all three, although it wasn't all smooth sailing, with one set a tight 7-5 victory, while another went the distance into a tiebreaker.
In the Carey Covers B women, Anna Sullivan prevailed in a tight contest, one game clear of Amy Hodgetts, with Jodie Grainger a further game back. Onlookers were buoyed by the quality of tennis that was being played by the group, with some powerful hitters showing their wares. The B1 men was the highlight of the night, with the score lines reflecting the evenness of the group, 9-8, 9-7, 8-6. Ultimately it was the effortless, sweet timing Jake McConville who would advance on 25 games, with Hayden Price 24, Glenn Troeth 23, and Joe Dunn on 22, which would nearly win the group most weeks. The B2 men saw Leon Monaghan play the lead role in an 8-2 and 8-1 victory, which saw him advance quite comfortably and will be full of confidence when he takes on the B1's next time around.
The Stawell Goldmine C1 men went down to the wire, with Jack Reading and Jack Stevens attempting to continue their meteoric rise up the rankings. Hugh Carey tried valiantly to throw a spanner in the works, but in the end, it was Jack Reading who will move on next week, barely holding out Carey in a thrilling battle. The C2 men was another barnburner, with no less than three players all locked on the same game. The three 8-5 results saw Ian Martin, Seth Blake and Noah Wineberg all on 21 games apiece, with the former getting the nod and moving on next week. In the C women, youngster Sophie Hutton got the better of her more experienced rivals, winning all three sets in convincing fashion to end the night six games clear of the chasing pack.
The Stawell Toyota D women saw Lara Troeth showed her opponents a clean set of heels, winning all three of her sets to finish on a staggering 25 games, six games clear of her nearest rival. In the D1 men, it was Paul Enriquez who bounced back from an 8-6 loss first up, to claw his way back into contention and eventually overhaul his opposition, finishing three games clear of Oliver Monaghan. In the D2 men, young Archie Hoffman rode the momentum created from a first set tiebreak win to take his next two sets easily and will advance next week.
In the Wombat Earthmoving E men, Judd Smith's hapless opponents had no answers as he won all three sets to the tune of 8-6, 8-2, 8-2 to end the evening a whopping eight games clear of his challengers. The E1 women was hotly contested, with Alana Graveson recovering from a first up loss, to come home with two 8-3 victories and finish the winner by the barest of margins, one game clear of Natalie Martin and Bel Harney. In the E2 women Sophie Martin reigned supreme, courtesy of two big wins, 8-1 and 8-2, to finish two games clear of Larni Gooden.
