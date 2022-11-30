The Stawell Times-News

Fire restrictions declared for Northern Grampians

By Vince Dwyer
Updated December 1 2022 - 2:48pm, first published 9:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The Fire Danger Period will begin at 1am on Monday, December 12. File picture

The Fire Danger Period (FDP) will begin at 1am on Monday, December 12, 2022 for the Northern Grampians Shire Council.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Stawell news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.