It was shooting of the highest calibre that saw Stawell narrowly miss out on taking home the William Skene Shield.
Earlier this month, shooters from Bacchus Marsh, Natimuk, Werribee and Stawell vye for bragging rights and the William Skene Memorial Shield, competing in three teams events across the day.
At 300 yards saw Ted and George Holden performed well, with the latter achieving a perfect score.
Meanwhile, Mark Holden scored a perfect at 500 in the target rifle discipline.
Steve McKrell and Jurek Paz shot well both with a perfect at 500 with the former taking out the best shooter of the day in F Class.
Stawell won the F Class category with 490.37, edging out Natimuk's 488.32 points.
However, the team came second in the overall standings, a combined score of target and F class, by a single point.
Ben is the Editor with the Wimmera Mail-Times, Stawell Times-News and Ararat Advertiser. Ben is the former chief of staff at the Portland Observer, a qualified teacher, and an Leadership Great South Coast alumni (2019).
