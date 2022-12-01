The Stawell Times-News

Stawell loses William Skene Memorial Shield by one point

Ben Fraser
By Ben Fraser
December 1 2022 - 7:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Leo Stigger, Melissa Perry, John Findlay and Steve McKrell with the William Skene Memorial Shield (absent Jurek Paz). Picture supplied

It was shooting of the highest calibre that saw Stawell narrowly miss out on taking home the William Skene Shield.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ben Fraser

Ben Fraser

Editor

Ben is the Editor with the Wimmera Mail-Times, Stawell Times-News and Ararat Advertiser. Ben is the former chief of staff at the Portland Observer, a qualified teacher, and an Leadership Great South Coast alumni (2019).

Local News

Get the latest Stawell news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.