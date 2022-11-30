The Stawell Times-News

Swifts/Great Western defeat St Andrews by 100 runs

Vincent Dwyer
By Vincent Dwyer
November 30 2022 - 3:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Swifts/Great Western overcame St Andrews by 100 runs. Picture file.

Swifts/Great Western defeated St Andrews in the Grampians Cricket Association in a dominant performance at the stumps.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Vincent Dwyer

Vincent Dwyer

Journalist

Vincent Dwyer is a journalist at The Ararat Advertiser. Doesn't mind the odd Seinfeld episode. You can reach him at vincent.dwyer@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Stawell news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.