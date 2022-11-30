Swifts/Great Western defeated St Andrews in the Grampians Cricket Association in a dominant performance at the stumps.
The winners finished with a huge 8/208 at the Great Western Reserve to overcome their opponents, who finished on 108.
Swifts/Great Western's dominance at the crease was led by opening batsmen Sam L Cocks, who finished with a huge 125 runs before being caught by St Andrews' Paul Menzies.
Fellow opening batsmen Matthew Delzotto also put on a solid performance, finishing with 46 runs before also being caught.
While it wasn't as strong a performance for St Andrews, James Hosking still finished with 41 runs and a wicket to his name, while Adam Haslett and Jim Jennings finished with three wickets apiece.
Swifts/Great Western 2 continued the locale's winning ways with a close three run win over Rhymney/Moyston at North Park in Stawell.
While both teams put on strong performances at the crease, it was Swifts/Great Western's Travis Nicholson who led the charge with a game-high 89 runs not out.
Nicholson's attacking batsmanship helped the winners finish on 6/171, just ahead of their opponents who finished 8/168.
Despite a plucky Rhymney/Moyston performance, led by Daniel Walker who scored a half-century, they came up against dominant bowling from Swift/Great Western2's Tom Robinson who finished the day with four wickets.
Things weren't as close at Moyston Recreation Reserve where Chalambar overcame Halls Gap2 by 21 runs.
Chalambar's Sam Pilgrim scored an impressive, game-high 45 runs not out, while Ashley Leggett took three wickets to help his team to victory.
At Halls Gap Recreation Reserve, the Halls Gap vs Pomonal match ended in a draw after the game was abandoned, following Halls Gap's 115 run innings.
Vincent Dwyer is a journalist at The Ararat Advertiser. Doesn't mind the odd Seinfeld episode. You can reach him at vincent.dwyer@austcommunitymedia.com.au
