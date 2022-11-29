Flood, weather hardship takes its toll

It has been a difficult couple of months for many in Mallee.
Flooding and other bad weather has touched all corners of the electorate, with the Wimmera certainly not immune.
It is heartbreaking to see damage to properties and businesses and crops unable to be harvested.
I wish to remind and encourage all affected by the flooding to seek any funding support they can from the Federal and State Governments.
I have compiled both on my website annewebster.com.au on the tab at the top of the page.
That includes if you cannot get to work because roads are flooded.
There are support packages also available for flood affected farmers.
These include the Victorian Primary Producer Recovery Grants of up to $75,000 to support clean-up, relief and recovery efforts.
I acknowledge these payments are only to cover flood damage and not crops ruined by weather events such as hailstones.
Driving around Mallee and seeing wet paddocks you can't help but feel the pain of farmers who only a few short months ago were looking at a bumper season.
Victoria had been on target to produce a record winter grain crop of 10.7 million tonnes before the floods and recent rains.
Now we are looking at salvaging some crops such as barley for feed stock.
The farmers I speak to are resilient to say the least, they cop it on the chin.
Indeed, those who are generational farmers expect anything and manage it as part of the job.
It is a truism that we breed them tough in the Mallee.
And the community backs our producers and relies on them.
When farmers do it tough, so does the community.
However, the people of Mallee don't shy away from challenges, they meet them head on.
My thoughts and prayers are with all those doing it tough at the moment, we will get through this.
If anyone needs assistance, please reach out to my office.
