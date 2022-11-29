Grampians Community Health (GCH) contributes $46.7 million annually to the local community, according to figures announced at the organisation's annual meeting in Horsham last Thursday night.
GCH was found to have created more than 300 jobs and supported a record 3003 active clients, up from 2395 at the start of the financial year.
The figures were tallied by Bendigo-based economic consultancy firm Remplan, which helped GCH identify its community value using a system similar to councils and governments based on income, staff and other data.
GCH was also found to have posted a record $1,268,952 surplus, that it said will be reinvested back into services from total revenue of $28.3 million.
The organisation also made over 24 thousand calls during the previous financial year, while its 35 vehicles travelled a total of 583,300km.
More than 22,000 hours of homecare services were provided and 7978 meals were delivered.
CEO Greg Little said GCH was focused on supporting those in-need and addressing health and social inequity throughout the Grampians, Wimmera and Western Victoria regions.
READ MORE
"We know for many people the past few years have been incredibly difficult and the world around us doesn't seem to be getting any easier with the impacts of our climate, a tough economy and international conflicts," Mr Little said.
"As a local not-for-profit charity, we want to make sure that what we do as a service provider, advocate and employer adds value to our part of the region.
"Our income has increased because of our NDIS programs and other newservices," he continued.
"In five years, we have gone from $12 million to a $28 million annual income and as a not-for-profit, we are comfortable that we are sustainable for the future and can invest into our facilities and services.
"This result gives us capacity to look at our venues and provide services that we could fund from our own reserves."
GCH said it was looking to develop facilities at its Ararat site in coming years.
Board Chair Melissa Morris told the annual meeting that in 2021-22 the board had considered a number of key programs and initiatives and adopted the 2022-25 Strategic Plan with its vision of "Healthy, resilient people and communities".
Ms Morris said considerable preparations and collaboration had taken place for the start of the Orange Door in Horsham.
"Orange Door is a significant service for the community of the Wimmera and beyond and will provide an important coordinated service for those experiencing family violence in ourarea," she said.
Mr Little's contract as CEO was recently extended for a further five years.
Vincent Dwyer is a journalist at The Ararat Advertiser. Doesn't mind the odd Seinfeld episode. You can reach him at vincent.dwyer@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Vincent Dwyer is a journalist at The Ararat Advertiser. Doesn't mind the odd Seinfeld episode. You can reach him at vincent.dwyer@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.