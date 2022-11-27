Last year it was COVID-19 that interrupted our lives, this year it is floods.
I am pleased to advise that the Annual Regional All Abilities Bowls event did still go ahead at the Stawell Bowling Club on Thursday, November 17 after being rescheduled due to the recent Tri-State Games and uncertainty of the roads due to the flood situation.
The weather was cool but absolutely ideal for outdoor sport which encouraged good participation amongst those who attended.
This event is an initiative of the Access For All Abilities program (inclusive sport recreation for all abilities) which is funded by Sport Recreation of Victoria.
Favourite AFL football colours was once again the theme for the event so there was a great mix of colour on and off the greens for the day.
Organisers worked with the Stawell Bowling Club to "open" their doors for people of all abilities.
They are very receptive to support inclusive sport recreation.
The club is an ideal central regional location that is fully accessible and also has the right equipment to assist participants with limited mobility for the game of bowls.
Each year their volunteer members are in full support to assist with the facilitation of the event. Many of our local lawn bowling clubs have now commenced their season so it is an ideal time to conduct the program hoping it encourages the participants to join up with their local clubs, even if it is only on a social basis.
Like previous years we had support and assistance from other organizations.
This year Matt Jolly from the Wimmera Regional Sports Assembly-Horsham and Sabelle McSparron from Sports Central -Ballarat assisted Rhonda with the running of the event for the day.
Both Josh Thorton (Bowls Vic) and Stephen Arthur (Bowls Australia) unfortunately could not make the event.
Matt from Wimmera Regional Sports Assembly provided the AFL grand final footage for all to enjoy when not playing bowls and also bottled water for the participants.
Sabelle from Sports Central brought along some streamers and balloons to decorate the venue in different football colours.
Josh from Bowls Vic provided each participant with a "Certificate of Participation" as a memento of the day.
All participants are graded before the day and were placed in different skill level sections-there was a level to suit every ability.
The Jack Attack kit provided a modified game to encourage increased participation.
This equipment assists the new-comers and participants with limited ability with their game.
This was very popular which gave their game another angle of approach.
There was also a tube device set up which also allowed people with limited movement to join in on the game.
There was plenty of action on all greens during the day.
Following play, everyone enjoyed a BBQ lunch and fresh fruit prepared by the Stawell Bowling Club.
A big thank you to the Stawell Bowling Club for hosting the day. Numbers were very similar to last year.
There were 37 participants, 17 staff/carers/spectators, three sports staff (Regional Sports Assemblies) and approx. eight Stawell Bowling Club volunteers were on deck for the day, approximately 63 people attended which was excellent.
Well done to all the supportive staff and carers who came along to assist and encourage the participants and help make it such a successful event.
The Stawell Bowling Club assisted with coaching, cooking and serving the food-a job well done and much appreciated by all.
They also provided all the bowling equipment required for participation.
At the close of the event club member Ellen Werry of the Stawell Bowling Club was presented with a "Certificate of Appreciation" for their continued support to inclusive sport and recreation.
People travelled from all directions and there were participants and staff from the following:
A great day was had by all and we are already looking forward to the next event for 2023.
