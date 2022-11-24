Family home with ample features | House of the Week

The Stawell Times-News

14-18 Ormston Road, Stawell | Family home with ample features

By House of the Week
November 25 2022 - 8:30am
  • 14-18 Ormston Road, Stawell
  • Bed 4 | Bath 2 | Carparks 3
  • $875,000-$895,000
  • Agency: Elders Real Estate Stawell
  • Agent: Ross Matthews on 0408 584 954
  • Inspect: Saturday, 10am - 10.30am
Sitting on approximately 2.5 acres right on the edge of the town, this home has been finished to a high standard and will suit families that enjoy ample space indoors and out.

