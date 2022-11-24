Family home with ample features | House of the Week

Sitting on approximately 2.5 acres right on the edge of the town, this home has been finished to a high standard and will suit families that enjoy ample space indoors and out.
There are four bedrooms, the main featuring a walk-in robe and an updated ensuite. Two other bedrooms have built-in robes, while the fourth has an inbuilt study. The family bathroom has also been updated.
The formal lounge area has a cosy freestanding wood heater and a reverse cycle split system air conditioner. There is also ducted evaporative cooling throughout.
Perfectly maintained gardens are watered automatically from a two-megalitre dam, and there's a 12x8 metre shed and additional sundry shedding.
