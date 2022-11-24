Budding writers rubbed shoulders with a national author during the Grampians Writers Group short story competition awards.
Inspiring-Australian author Jan Davidson presented awards to the place getters of the recent competition entitled 'Dream (As wide as your Imagination)' on Saturday, November 19.
Ms Davidson graciously shared her writing experience and encouraged those present to persevere with their writing.
Leanne Arnott took out the open class, with Francoise Thornton-Smith coming second. Paul van der Plank and Laura E. Morgan earned highly commended awards.
Grandy Mccourt won the junior category, followed by Elsie Patton in second. Chloe Nicholson earned a highly commended nod and Tiffany Morrison a commended award.
The competition and event was funded by the Northern Grampians Shire community event grant.
For those who would like more information about the Grampians Writers Group please contact Janice Williams on 0408 556 097.
Ben is the Editor with the Wimmera Mail-Times, Stawell Times-News and Ararat Advertiser. Ben is the former chief of staff at the Portland Observer, a qualified teacher, and an Leadership Great South Coast alumni (2019).
