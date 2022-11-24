The Stawell Times-News

Leanne Arnott, Grandy Mccourt win Grampians Writers Group short story comp

Ben Fraser
By Ben Fraser
November 24 2022 - 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Author Jan Davidson, Winner of junior category Grady Mccourt and Roslyn Mccourt. Picture supplied

Budding writers rubbed shoulders with a national author during the Grampians Writers Group short story competition awards.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ben Fraser

Ben Fraser

Editor

Ben is the Editor with the Wimmera Mail-Times, Stawell Times-News and Ararat Advertiser. Ben is the former chief of staff at the Portland Observer, a qualified teacher, and an Leadership Great South Coast alumni (2019).

Local News

Get the latest Stawell news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.