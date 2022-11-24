For more than 100 years, Zumstein's in the Grampians has been a popular destination for many local and overseas travellers.
The grounds, of about 12 acres were developed by Mr. Walter Zumstein who moved to the Grampians in 1906.
Walter Zumstein was born in Melbourne in 1885 where he had a privileged education.
However, his parents' plan for him to go to university came to an abrupt end after his Father's importing business fell victim to the devastating depression of the 1890's.
On moving to the Grampians he was employed by the Barnes Honey Company, his job being to manage hives on a lease to the west of the Mount Difficult Range.
After four years he became an independent beekeeper so that he was able to remain in the Grampians.
His hard work in establishing his own bee colonies eventually paid off by selling honey to his neighbours.
Carting his honey was no mean feat as he had to clear a track for miles.
His only modes of transport were a bicycle and a wheel barrow to transport his tins of honey.
Then the First World War intervened. He saw overseas service and whilst recovering from injuries in Scotland, he met his future wife, Jean.
They married in 1949 and Walter brought his new bride to live in his mountain retreat.
Walter and Jean set about clearing the flat ground of trees and generally making the area habitable for picnickers and campers.
Over the next 20 years the name Zumstein's grew in fame, both the man himself and the holiday venue.
With his own hands he built a tennis court and swimming pool.
Once again, through sheer hard work and tenacity, the pool was dug out by hand and lined with concrete.
To fill it regularly, as it attracted many swimmers, Walter gravity fed water from a take-off point some hundreds of yards upstream of the MacKenzie River.
He also built four holiday homes of rammed earth construction for the many holiday makers that now frequented his resort.
He also cleared and levelled a race track for family sports days and every morning he would make rounds of the camp providing the visitors with fresh milk from his dairy cow and, when available, fresh eggs from his 'free range hens'.
Walter Zumstein was a keen observer of the wildlife which frequented his valley.
He readily shared his knowledge and love of the wildlife with all who visited his sanctuary and introduced many people to the joys of the Grampians, not only around their campfires but along the walking tracks he blazed up the gorge and to other beautiful scenic locations.
Following his death in 1963, his ashes were scattered in an area overlooking his life's work.
The camping area at Zumstein's remained as a popular camping spot until the 1980's when sanitation problems forced its closure.
Today it is a tranquil picnic area dotted with a few remaining giant pine trees.
For those who stop to wander, there is still much of this pioneer's work to be seen.
