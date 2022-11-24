After a couple of years hiatus, the Stawell Christmas Tree Festival is back.
Following many successful years run by the Stawell Lutheran Church, members of the Stawell branch of the Country Women's Association are excited to be involved in running this great community event.
Entries are open to all ages and include categories for decorated Christmas trees in various sizes, nativity scenes, table centres, decorated mantle pieces, handmade Christmas cards, and more.
There is also a poster and colouring competition for school aged children.
Prizes will be awarded by judges but the public will also have an opportunity to vote on their favourite entries.
The festival will be held at the Town Hall across Saturday, November 26, from 10am-4pm, and Sunday, November 27, between 10am-3pm.
There will be Devonshire tea available for people to enjoy while looking at the display as well as a raffle.
Entry forms can be picked up from the Stawell Library, Stawell Craft Shop or Sneak A Peak or email cwastawell@gmail.com.
Anyone looking for further information can find us on facebook by searching CWA Stawell Branch or emailing cwastawell@gmail.com.
Ben is the Editor with the Wimmera Mail-Times, Stawell Times-News and Ararat Advertiser. Ben is the former chief of staff at the Portland Observer, a qualified teacher, and an Leadership Great South Coast alumni (2019).
Ben is the Editor with the Wimmera Mail-Times, Stawell Times-News and Ararat Advertiser. Ben is the former chief of staff at the Portland Observer, a qualified teacher, and an Leadership Great South Coast alumni (2019).
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.