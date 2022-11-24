Former Stawell resident Lorraine Bennett will close a chapter of her family's history next month, more than a century in the making.
Mrs Bennett, and descendants of Thomas Edward Martin, will unveil a memorial plaque for his unmarked burial plot at the Stawell Cemetery on Sunday, December 18, from midday.
The deceased's granddaughter said it was a relief to find the plot.
"My father, John Martin, was the Principal at Stawell 502 Primary School for many years," she said.
"One thing that has always bothered me is that my grandfather's grave site was unknown to me.
"Recently, my 11-year-old granddaughter, as part of a school project, was asked to investigate her heritage by tracing back her ancestry.
"This prompted an exploration... we came across a sepia photograph of a dapper young man, which I recall being hung in the passageway of our family home in Stawell for as long as I can remember.
"The name on the back of the photograph was Thomas Edward Martin."
Upon further investigation, Mrs Bennett discovered Thomas Edward Martin was born in 1874 to Margaret Sheehan and Edward Martin. They met on the goldfields at Deep Lead and had two children, Tom and Maude, before Ned drowned.
Tom married Jane Middleton in 1900, and they had five children: Thomas Martin junior, Emma Eveline, John Edward Martin, Michael Earnest and William Raymond Martin.
Tom, passed away in 1909 at the young age of 34, leaving Jane to bring up her five children on the shores of Lake Lonsdale.
She remarried Ernest Anderson in 1916 and had two further children: Jean and Ernest Anderson.
"Tom was my grandfather," Mrs Bennett recalled proudly. "Other surviving grandchildren include my brother Rodney Martin, Emma's children Betty Fox, Shirley Dalgleish and Ken Moller.
"My daughter is in the next layer of great grandchildren and my granddaughter is one of many great, great grandchildren followed by many great, great, great grandchildren, nephews and nieces scattered around the Wimmera and throughout Victoria."
A search of the Stawell Cemetery revealed that for 113 years, the resting place of Tom Edward Martin was unmarked.
"We wanted to rectify this," she said.
"A small service is being held at the Stawell Cemetery in December; at which time a small plaque will be unveiled at the burial site."
Descendants and friends of Thomas Edward Martin (1874-1909) are invited.
"I hope that other descendants and friends will join my family in saying 'Vale' to Thomas Edward Martin in a fashion he deserved, even though it's over a century on," Mrs Bennett said.
For more information, email lorraineann.bennett@gmail.com or call 0409 701 580.
Ben is the Editor with the Wimmera Mail-Times, Stawell Times-News and Ararat Advertiser. Ben is the former chief of staff at the Portland Observer, a qualified teacher, and an Leadership Great South Coast alumni (2019).
