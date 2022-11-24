The Stawell Times-News

Thomas Edward Martin descendants to unveil memorial plaque

Ben Fraser
By Ben Fraser
Updated November 24 2022 - 11:23am, first published 11:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Former-Stawell resident Lorraine Bennett with an old sepia photograph of Thomas Edward Martin. Picture by Ben Fraser

Former Stawell resident Lorraine Bennett will close a chapter of her family's history next month, more than a century in the making.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ben Fraser

Ben Fraser

Editor

Ben is the Editor with the Wimmera Mail-Times, Stawell Times-News and Ararat Advertiser. Ben is the former chief of staff at the Portland Observer, a qualified teacher, and an Leadership Great South Coast alumni (2019).

Local News

Get the latest Stawell news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.