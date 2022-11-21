The Stawell Times-News

Raymond Cunningham faces court after guilty jury verdict

November 22 2022 - 10:00am
'Zero remorse': Court hears damage done by sex offender

The court has heard how relatives of a young sexual assault victim live in fear and distrust, as the 58-year-old offender faced court on Monday.

