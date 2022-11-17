Grab your runners, pop on your flannel and give the mo a brush, because it's time for the inaugural Halls Gap Pub to Pub Flanno 5K.
The Halls Gap edition of the Flanno 5K takes place this Thursday at 6pm, where participants dress up in their favourite flannel and run from Paper Scissors Rock Brew Co to the Halls Gap Hotel and back again.
Halls Gap local Mark Whyte said it's all about raising funds and awareness for Movember.
"It's all about camaraderie, having a laugh, and enjoying a frothy or two for the effort," he said.
Former-Stawell resident Kieran Ryan started the Flanno 5K in Melbourne in 2017.
"2022 is the sixth year of the Flanno 5K," he said.
"I wanted to get a group of mates together during Movember whilst strengthening our social connections."
Participants are encouraged to donate $20, with a free pint on return for each runner that donated.
There are prizes for best flanno, donated by Mensland. To register, visit https://au.movember.com/events/view/id/AlNa.
Paper Scissors Rock co-owner Marty Schoo said getting on board with the Flanno 5K was a no-brainer.
"Honestly, It's a good way to support a good cause; we were behind it straightaway," he said.
"Hopefully, it turns into something that becomes an annual fixture on the calendar."
Event coordinator Emma Mackley said she hopes the event, much like the moustache, becomes a conversation starter around men's mental health.
"For me, this flanno 5k is about actually starting those conversations and those connections within the communities in which we live in," she said.
"Internationally, we lose one man every minute to suicide. So it's great to be able to raise money for Movember. The research that they're doing is fantastic; to try and improve the quality of life of men."
Mr Schoo said the positive effects of the fun run goes beyond Movember.
"Halls Gap is a holiday destinations, but at the end of the day, it's still a rural environment," he said.
"For people that live here it is important to have social connections."
Ben is the Editor with the Wimmera Mail-Times, Stawell Times-News and Ararat Advertiser. Ben is the former chief of staff at the Portland Observer, a qualified teacher, and an Leadership Great South Coast alumni (2019).
