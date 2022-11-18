The Stawell Times-News

Internet speeds to increase after council secures NBN upgrades

Ben Fraser
By Ben Fraser
November 18 2022 - 4:00pm
Internet speeds and capacity should improve after co-investments. Picture file

Faster internet could soon become a reality after successful lobbying by the Northern Grampians Shire Council.

