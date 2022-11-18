Faster internet could soon become a reality after successful lobbying by the Northern Grampians Shire Council.
Shire representatives convinced NBN Co and the Victorian Government to support digital infrastructure upgrades in Stawell and St Arnaud, with third stage co-investment announcements.
Households and businesses will see Fibre To The Node connections upgraded to Fibre To The Premises; these upgrades are expected to considerably enhance the capabilities of the network in the area.
Mayor Kevin Erwin way buoyed by the investments.
"What a wonderful outcome for our Stawell and St Arnaud communities," the mayor said.
"We continue to advocate in accordance with the vison set out by our shire residents and these important digital infrastructure upgrades are a central part of this vision.
"Council has always had a strong advocacy agenda, but there are many instances where the community do not see the efforts we have made because we can't win them all. Rest assured, council is working hard behind the scenes to ensure that our shire vision comes to life."
Typically, Fibre To The Premises speeds can reach up to one gigabit per second (1000Mbps), whereas Fibre To The Node generally peaks around 50-100Mbps.
The news comes as the state government announced in October it was build six new mobile towers and upgrade a further 12 towers to 5G in the Grampians and Wimmera region by 2026.
The mayor said improving connectivity is a key pillar of the council's Northern Grampians Shire Community Vision 2021-41, with the opportunity to advance digital connectivity in support of learning and business listed as a key priority.
The Northern Grampians Shire Council has consistently advocated to the Victorian Government and NBN Co to invest in St Arnaud's digital infrastructure, with the much-needed upgrades in St Arnaud alone expected to cost more than $3 million.
Council remained persistent and continued to advocate to the Victorian Government and NBN Co for investment in the shire's digital infrastructure, despite previously unsuccessful attempts to gain funding through the Regional Connectivity Infrastructure Fund.
News that Stawell and St Arnaud are to benefit from the $550 million Connecting Victoria program to improve broadband infrastructure has been gratefully received by all.
The Council's forward advocacy plan identifies agreed advocacy priorities to the Shire Vision 2021-41 and connects these with the Council Plan 2021-25.
For insight into strategic context and advocacy, visit the Northern Grampians Shire Council website.
Ben is the Editor with the Wimmera Mail-Times, Stawell Times-News and Ararat Advertiser. Ben is the former chief of staff at the Portland Observer, a qualified teacher, and an Leadership Great South Coast alumni (2019).
