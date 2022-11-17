Karen Hyslop has resumed her role as a Northern Grampians Shire councillor after winning the Kara Kara byelection last week.
At the Victorian Electoral Commission's vote count on November 11, Cr Hyslop edged out St Arnaud's Prue McAlister for the position, earning 957 to 923 first preference votes, before winning 52.34 per cent of the 2117 formal votes after the distribution of preferences.
The by-election was triggered after the death of former-mayor Tony Driscoll.
Cr Hyslop is no stranger to the council; she previously served for eight years as a representative of the Stawell ward, before moving to the Kara Kara ward in 2020.
However, the councillor resigned from the position before she could be sworn in for her third term.
READ MORE:
The resignation triggered its own by-election, which was won by Cr Eddy Ostarcevic of Stuart Mill.
Cr Hyslop's return doubles the female representation on council, joining Cr Lauren Dempsey.
Karen Hyslop has resumed her role as a Northern Grampians Shire councillor after winning the Kara Kara byelection last week.
At the Victorian Electoral Commission's vote count on November 11, Cr Hyslop edged out St Arnaud's Prue McAlister for the position, earning 957 to 923 first preference votes, before winning 52.34 per cent of the 2117 formal votes after the distribution of preferences.
The by-election was triggered after the death of former-mayor Tony Driscoll.
Cr Hyslop is no stranger to the council; she previously served for eight years as a representative of the Stawell ward, before moving to the Kara Kara ward in 2020.
However, the councillor resigned from the position before she could be sworn in for her third term.
The resignation triggered its own by-election, which was won by Cr Eddy Ostarcevic of Stuart Mill.
Cr Hyslop's return doubles the female representation on council, joining Cr Lauren Dempsey.
Ben is the Editor with the Wimmera Mail-Times, Stawell Times-News and Ararat Advertiser. Ben is the former chief of staff at the Portland Observer, a qualified teacher, and an Leadership Great South Coast alumni (2019).
Ben is the Editor with the Wimmera Mail-Times, Stawell Times-News and Ararat Advertiser. Ben is the former chief of staff at the Portland Observer, a qualified teacher, and an Leadership Great South Coast alumni (2019).
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.