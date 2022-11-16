8 Holmes Court, Stawell | Perfect home for a modern family

House of the Week
Bed 4 | Bath 2 | Car 2
This property was designed with energy efficiency in mind.
It has new window coverings on the double glazed windows, upgraded 5-star ducted gas heating and gas solar hot water.
A central hallway leads to the large open family/ kitchen area, with a split system reverse cycle air conditioner.
The kitchen includes a 900mm gas stove, rangehood, island bench, new dishwasher and pantry.
All the bedrooms are doubles with built-in robes - the main bedroom has two walk-in robes, and an ensuite with double vanity.
Secure direct access to the house can be gained from the double garage with automatic tilt door.
The 1000 square metre block has a small garden shed, fruit trees and vegetable garden.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.