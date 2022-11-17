The Stawell CFA is opening its doors to the community this Saturday.
Kicking off from 10am, the open day will feature information on the upcoming bushfire season, new information on the national fire rating system, as well as an opportunity to talk to volunteers first hand.
Captain Mal Nicholson said the day is a great way for the CFA to reconnect with the community.
"We haven't had an open day for a good couple of years because COVID, so this Saturday is a good opportunity for locals to meet the CFA volunteers," he said.
"There's a barbecue for families and we'll present some awards to our volunteers too. On a serious note, it's the perfect time to explain the new Fire Danger Rating System."
The open day also serves as a recruitment drive, with a specific focus on the Junior Volunteer development program for people under the age of 16.
For more information on the new Fire Danger Rating System, visit www.cfa.vic.gov.au.
