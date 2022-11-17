After watching the skies for the best part of a week, round five of the Ararat and District Tennis Association 2022/23 competition went ahead on Saturday.
All teams decided to go ahead with play in the hope of getting through the sets before the rain came, and the decision proved to be the right one.
Landsborough continues its stellar season with another full point victory over Buangor, winning 91 games to 69.
However, the games were a lot closer than the scoreboards appeared.
Landsborough won the men's doubles 30-25, with Michael Mitchell winning both of his double games.
The women's games featured two tie-breakers, with Cassandra Coffey experiencing the highs and lows of the close games.
The highlight of the day was the tie-breaker in the mixed doubles with Tim and Kim Hartwich defeating Theo Browne & Christy Henke 9-7.
Ultimately, Landsborough won the women's match-up 33-22; and the mixed-double 28-22.
Landsborough now sits on top of the ladder with 44 points, nine points clear of Elmhurst/Amphitheatre.
The combine traveled to Crowlands, and came home with a 8-2 victory, winning 87 games to 43.
The Elmhurst/Amphi men had a great day, winning their sections convincingly 32-6.
Josh Barker had a unblemished scorecard winning all of his sets.
Meanwhile, the ladies section had some well fought matches with Crowlands winning 28-23.
The combine commanded the mixed doubles games, taking 32 games to eight.
Next week, Crowlands will host Ararat and Buangor plays Elmhurst/Amphitheatre.
Landsborough have the bye.
Ben is the Editor with the Wimmera Mail-Times, Stawell Times-News and Ararat Advertiser. Ben is the former chief of staff at the Portland Observer, a qualified teacher, and an Leadership Great South Coast alumni (2019).
