Fears for adolescent mental health as sextortion cases surge

Sextortion is "everywhere" according to Australia's leading cyber-safety expert with adolescent boys most at risk of being exploited by predators online.
Organised crime gangs are targeting mostly adolescent boys, manipulating them into sending intimate images of themselves before demanding payment, in some cases up to $10,000, and threatening to share the images if they don't pay up.
Australia's eSafety Commissioner Julie Inman Grant said the number of reports of image-based abuse to her office had increased 55 per cent in 2021-22 to more than 4000 reports, with a surge in the number and proportion of males reporting image-based abuse.
"This jump is being driven by a surge in sexual extortion reports. In 2021-22, 55 per cent of image-based abuse reports concerned some form of sexual extortion, with most of these - 76 per cent - from men, typically aged 18 to 24 years," Ms Inman Grant said.
But Victoria Police confirmed earlier this month they are investigating incidents of sextortion involving males, and females, as young as 14.
Leading cyber-safety expert Susan McLean said while official figures were alarming, sextortion was very under-reported to police and authorities and the real figures were much higher.
"It's everywhere and it's predominantly targeting adolescent males," she said.
"Unfortunately adolescent males in particular are easy targets because they often willingly and happily send nude photos."
Ms McLean said while sextortion originally started life as a crime against adults with money or savings who could pay a 'ransom', crime gangs had now realised adolescents have money from part-time jobs or could easily get money or loans from their parents without actually revealing where the money was going.
And alarmingly, in some cases where victims cannot pay, the gangs aggressively demand more naked photos that they sell to paedophiles.
The biggest issue is psychological damage. (Adolescents) don't have the perspective - they think this is the end of their life because of what they are being threatened with.- Dr Michael Carr-Gregg
She said often the first a parent knew about the situation was when their child was extremely distressed.
"Some children do tell their parents, or sometimes parents stumble across it because they've got a very distressed child at home ... because of the humiliation, betrayal, embarrassment.
"Parents have got to have conversations with their children about these things from the get go, the earlier the better, and should never think it won't happen to their child. It can happen to any child.
"Good kids can, and do, make poor choices."
Victoria Police said sextortion scams usually occur when someone posing as a child approaches an unsuspecting person online through text-based social media platforms.
Communication often quickly moves to a sexualised nature and the victim is manipulated into sending intimate images of themself, which is essentially child abuse material.
"What we see then is very quickly, the dynamics change," said Detective Acting Inspector Carla McIntyre.
"So now that that offender has that material, what they will do is they will make demands ... So there's often negotiations around payment."
Insp McIntyre said in some instances they have demanded thousands from victims, who are often left with an overwhelming sense of anxiety and other mental health struggles.
"So the warning signs for kids is that if you find somebody contacting you that you don't know, be careful," she said.
"Make sure your social media profiles are locked down. Just have that extra questioning."
Ms McLean urged parents to ensure devices with cameras are not used in bedrooms and bathrooms.
"Notice any subtle changes in your child's demeanor and behaviour and investigate to make sure everything is ok," she advised.
"Keep lines of communication open and let them know that, no matter what, they can come to you for help."
Adolescent psychologist Michael Carr-Gregg warned sextortion and sexploitation victims could be driven to have suicidal thoughts and parents should seek urgent support if they become aware their child is involved.
"The biggest issue is psychological damage," he said. "They don't have the perspective - they think this is the end of their life because of what they are being threatened with.
"Sextortion is associated with anxiety disorders, mood disorders, suicidal ideation and overseas there are cases of completed suicide.
"Once it's happened you have to get psychological support because it's beyond the capacity of most parents. Parents say it's going to be ok, but the part of the brain that processes that logically is shut down when in stress and trauma and you need a professional person, probably a child and adolescent psychologist."
eSafety Commissioner Julie Inman Grant said anyone being targeted should not engage.
"Do not pay or negotiate - it will lead to more threats and demands. Instead, screenshot the evidence, including the blackmailer's social media usernames, bank account details and any URLs, then report in-app and block them," she said.
"If your intimate content has been shared, whether that's part of a sexual extortion scam or by someone you know, report it to esafety.gov.au. Last financial year, our investigators had an 88 per cent success rate in having URLs taken down."
The eSafety Commissioner works closely with the Australian Federal Police-led Australian Centre for Countering Child Exploitation and in consultation with law enforcement, helps with the removal of content.
"We're working closely with social media services to alert them to accounts that are being used to elicit, share or threaten to share intimate content, either as part of a sexual extortion scam or other types of image-based abuse. Last financial year, we identified over 3500 accounts and 75 per cent of them were subsequently deleted."
Last year eSafety also received 1542 cyberbullying reports, an increase of 65 per cent, with almost two thirds of those concerning girls with most victims aged 12 to 16.
"We're pleased that more and more young people feel confident to seek help and advice from eSafety. It reinforces the value of our education programs, which reached more than 1.2 million educators, students, parents and community members last financial year," Ms Inman Grant said.
Anyone who is a victim of sextortion or sexploitation should report it to the Australian Federal Police-led Australian Centre for Countering Child Exploitation via their online reporting portal accce.gov.au/report and choose option four. The Australian Federal Police then investigate or pass the report on to local authorities.
If you need support:
