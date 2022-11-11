The modern investor's guide to conducting due diligence

With a diversified portfolio, investors can better guard themselves against fluctuations in particular markets. Picture supplied

This is branded content.

The secret to building a strong business investment portfolio is securing yourself a diverse range of investments. Although it can be argued that it can pay to stick with what you know, seasoned investors still tend not to just settle for one particular type of investment, nor to stick within an industry niche.



The efficacy behind this strategy of diversification can easily be understood by using that age-old adage of not putting all your eggs into one basket. With a diversified portfolio, investors can better guard themselves against fluctuations in particular markets.

But building up a diversified portfolio is still a lot easier said than done. After all, making one particular type of investment requires a certain amount of in-depth industry research and planning. You can imagine that making investments across industries will naturally involve a lot of preparatory work. So how can you ensure that all your prospective investments are as stable as possible?

Conducting due diligence is a crucial component of investing in businesses. From assessing whether a business has ever made claims on their public liability insurance, to examining a company's market share against predicted market trends, this preliminary step allows investors to develop a strong understanding of any businesses they may seek to take over or secure shares in.

We'll be outlining the major elements that make up a modern investor's due diligence checklist below, to provide any aspiring investors with a taste of what they can expect when building up their very own diversified business portfolio.

Assess assets and liabilities

There is undoubtedly a lot to consider when conducting due diligence, which is why it's recommended that investors develop a dedicated due diligence team made up of financial and legal specialists like lawyers and accountants, and perhaps even some industry experts like business consultants.



With your due diligence team in place, you'll be able to thoroughly assess all business records and documents that can provide insights into the current financial position and projected growth of a company, both based on their operational history and market trends.

The best way to get a good gauge of a company's current position is to assess their assets and liabilities year on year. Conduct audits of financial statements and books in order to identify any discrepancies, irregularities, or even concerns surrounding company expenses like business loans, lease agreements, and employee salaries. The financial advisers in your due diligence team should be able to provide their own expert insights into any of the figures presented in business books, so be sure to ask any questions or point out figures or expenses you'd like additional clarification for.

Conduct legal due diligence

If the company is in a sound financial position based on its books and statements, the next step will be to make sure that the business has ticked all its required legal boxes. Conducting legal due diligence can be as simple as checking that the company has been correctly incorporated, to assessing tax returns to check for back taxes, and employee pay procedures to ensure that employees are receiving superannuation payments and all correct leave entitlements.

Conducting legal due diligence will also entail looking over any documents outlining any insurance claims and pending litigation, whether it be for intellectual property matters or employee disputes like wrongful termination lawsuits or workplace harassment or discrimination cases.

It's important to know that there can be severe penalties and legal repercussions (including criminal charges) if companies fail to disclose any pending litigation. This means that you generally won't have to prepare RFIs (or 'requests for information') in order to be provided information regarding the legal history as well as any pending litigation that your prospective investment is currently facing.

Look into administrative & HR records

Similarly to assessing employee pay and superannuation, taking time to read over administrative data records and HR documentation can provide some superb insights into the overall stability and operational performance and efficiency of any business you're looking to invest in.



For instance, looking over employee records can equip investors with a fair estimate of the average years of service per employee, as well as the company's employee turnover rate. A higher than average rate of turnover for that industry can point to dysfunctional business operations or poor relationships between employees and management.

Administrative documents can also be valuable for gaining more context regarding company assets like warehouses, office spaces, and any operational equipment. Be sure to look over historic documentation for these assets alongside conducting physical inspections to look for any signs of neglect, excess damage, or other warning signs that could point to poor organisational processes.

If you're at all concerned that any administrative documents haven't been provided, you have the right as a prospective investor to prepare RFIs in order to secure any relevant missing or unprovided records.

Engage with market research

Another major component of conducting due diligence is to assess the profitability of that business and how its valuation compares to its competitors. Be sure to review recorded price/earnings to growth ratios (or 'PEG ratio') or run calculations yourself based on market research for both the company you're looking to invest in as well as its primary competitors.



You may find through analysing P/E (price to earning ratios) that competitors could end up being more profitable investments. If this is the case, then it's naturally best to identify this strong potential prior to signing any paperwork and adding any businesses to your investment portfolio.

Engaging with market research will also help investors ascertain whether or not they'd like to enter particular industries. Even if your prospective investment may possess a strong footing in their market, this capitalisation may be valueless if that market is seemingly on a steady decline. The last thing you want to do is buy or invest in a company that ends up simply being a closet full of inventory that cannot be moved.

Develop your exit strategy

One highly underrated element of conducting due diligence, is taking some time to piece together a viable exit strategy once you feel that you've accrued as large a return on your investment as you can hope to accrue. Your exit strategy can kick in at a scheduled time in order to get ahead of projected market trends. Just be sure to outline this strategy with your due diligence team in order to ensure that it can be initiated at an opportune time.

If you're able to cover all the bases we've outlined above alongside considering the development of an exit strategy, chances are high that you'll be able to develop a highly diverse and profitable investment portfolio to bolster your position as a business investor.