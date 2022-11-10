Family farmlet at the foot of Black Range

Just eight kilometres from Stawell, in a well held and sought-after rural location, this property with sealed-road access is ideal for lifestyle and agricultural pursuits. The family home offers four bedrooms, two fitted robes, one bathroom, open-plan kitchen and dining, plus living area with combustion heater. Multiple sheds are onsite for machinery and hay storage as well as a one-stand shearing shed with power and yards. The property has two land titles totalling about 70 acres with three natural-fill dams and a seasonal creek. Picturesque property for those looking to run a few sheep or other livestock.

