Stawell Little Athletics keen for big summer

Stawell Little Athletics is poised for a jam-packed itinerary with the weather warming up and summer sport in full swing.
On Thursday, November 17, the organisation is hosting the annual Coles Community Round, where the young stars take on local identities in a series of athletic and exhibition events.
READ MORE: Cr Kevin Erwin elected for six mayoral term
Stawell Little Athletics president Elishia Murphy said the event is guaranteed to be fun for both the participants and the spectators.
"We're asking any local businesses, tradies, teachers, emergency workers to join us for the community round," she said.
"We know that our athletes will get so much enjoyment from see local identities joining them in what is sure to be a very fun night."
North Park's athletic track will host some serious and more light-hearted events, such as the Shopping List 100m.
The night includes a barbecue, free fruit and zooper doopers, fashions on the field and free merch giveaways.
We know that our athletes will get so much enjoyment from see local identities joining them in what is sure to be a very fun night.- Elishia Murphy, Stawell Little Athletics president
While the November 17 round aims to foster community spirit, Stawell Little Athletics is also focused on hosting the Western Country Regional Relay Carnival on December 4.
"Athletics clubs from all over the region will come to Stawell with their relay teams to compete," Ms Murphy said.
"It is a great thing for our club and community seeing these clubs travel to Stawell for a competition like this."
The carnival is one of seven taking place across Victoria.
The competitors will have the opportunity to test their personal bests throughout the season, starting with the State Combined Events Championships on November 12-13 at Lakeside Stadium, Albert Park.
The Combined Events consist of between four and seven separate disciplines depending on the competitor's age group.
The Stawell Little Athletics Club meets every Thursday at 5pm. For more information, visit lavic.com.au/centres/stawell.
Ben is the Editor with the Wimmera Mail-Times, Stawell Times-News and Ararat Advertiser. Ben is the former chief of staff at the Portland Observer, a qualified teacher, and an Leadership Great South Coast alumni (2019).
Ben is the Editor with the Wimmera Mail-Times, Stawell Times-News and Ararat Advertiser. Ben is the former chief of staff at the Portland Observer, a qualified teacher, and an Leadership Great South Coast alumni (2019).
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.