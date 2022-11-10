Cr Kevin Erwin is the new Northern Grampians Shire Council mayor.
The Central Ward councillor was elected unopposed to his sixth term as Mayor at a statutory meeting held in the Council Chambers at Pleasant Creek Historical Precinct on Monday night.
Nominated by Cr Rob Haswell with backing of Cr Trevor Gready, Cr Erwin will serve a one-year term as Mayor until November 2023.
'It is indeed an honour to be elected Mayor of Northern Grampians Shire," the mayor said.
"I thank my fellow councillors for their faith in me and want to assure them that I have always been inclusive in my approach and that this will not change.
"The shire has had a particularly challenging 12 months; we lost our former Mayor, our colleague and dear friend, Cr. Tony Driscoll and then, not long after, our CEO stood down from her role due personal reasons."
Cr Erwin thanked outgoing mayor, Cr Murray Emerson, for stepping into the role.
First elected to local government in 2003, Cr Erwin served as mayor in 2005-06, 2008-09, 2009-10, 2013-14 and 2018-19.
He is the Council's longest serving councillor.
During the statutory meeting, the councillors debated the need for a deputy role for the upcoming 12 months.
Cr Emerson said the role was traditionally vacant, stating all councillors could act as an unofficial mayor if the incumbent was unable. He added the vacancy could save the shire $13,000 a year.
Cr Lauren Dempsey said introducing the role would bring the Shire in line with the rest of the state, whilst providing valuable experience and mentoring opportunities.
Cr Eddy Ostarcevic added a deputy mayor would allow for a seamless transition.
Ultimately, Cr Emerson's motion, seconded by Cr Haswell, was passed 4-2.
Ben is the Editor with the Wimmera Mail-Times, Stawell Times-News and Ararat Advertiser. Ben is the former chief of staff at the Portland Observer, a qualified teacher, and an Leadership Great South Coast alumni (2019).
