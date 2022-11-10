The Stawell Times-News

Cr Kevin Erwin crowned new Northern Grampians Shire Council mayor

Ben Fraser
By Ben Fraser
Updated November 10 2022 - 3:16pm, first published 2:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The Northern Grampians Shire Council's longest serving councillor, Cr Kevin Erwin was elected to his sixth term as mayor. Picture by Ben Fraser

Cr Kevin Erwin is the new Northern Grampians Shire Council mayor.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ben Fraser

Ben Fraser

Editor

Ben is the Editor with the Wimmera Mail-Times, Stawell Times-News and Ararat Advertiser. Ben is the former chief of staff at the Portland Observer, a qualified teacher, and an Leadership Great South Coast alumni (2019).

Local News

Get the latest Stawell news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.