November 11
Moyston
Join Lindie Gunston for a powerful evening of audience readings at 12 Brooke Street, Moyston from 7-8.30pm. Lindie is a well-loved psychic, medium and teacher, who empowers and inspires her audiences. For more information visit: trybooking.com/events/954688/sessions/3396712/sections/1736841/tickets.
November 17
Horsham
A stage performance of Anh Do's bestselling book The Happiest Refugee will be performed for Wimmera residents to enjoy. Anh's stage show takes it a step further, combining stand-up comedy with real-life stories, photos and filmed pieces to retell his amazing story. For more information visit horshamtownhall.com.au.
November 19
Edenhope
The Edenhope Ag Show will commence at Edinburgh Road & Anne Street. The event will promote the region's strong agricultural sector, with it being a great family-friendly occasion. For more information about the show people can call: 0404 010 582.
November 19
Pomonal
Pomonal Hall and Recreation Committee in collaboration with Budja Budja Neighbourhood House will host a garage sale at the town's community hall. The event will commence from 9am - 2pm. For more information about the event people can call: 0417883445 or 0405 993 763.
November 19
Horsham
Echoes of Pink Floyd are an Adelaide-produced tribute act who are heading to Horsham Town as part of their Journey Through Time tour. The show will commence at 8pm and will have a variety of classic hits for patrons to enjoy. For more information people can visit: horshamtownhall.com.au.
November 26
Horsham
Music group HeadRusH will perform at the Victoria Hotel at 9pm. The group will play a variety of genres such as pop, rock, and retro hits from the '70s. Entry is free. For more information people can visit: allevents.in/horsham/headrush-live-the-vic/200023151025559.
December 9
Stawell
Stawell community carols will begin at Cato Park from 7pm. For more information about the event people can visit: allevents.in/maryborough/stawell-community-carols/200023441437745.
December 26
Stawell
Budja Budja Neighbourhood House will host a first-aid class at 42 Grampians Road from 9am to 3pm. Tickets for first aid cost $155 and for CPR $65. For more information about the event people can visit: https://allevents.in/halls%20gap/first-aid-cpr/200022242126504. Or people call 5356 4751 and email neighbourhood.house@budjabudjacoop.org.au.
