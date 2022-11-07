The Stawell Times-News
Home/News/Victorian Election
Vic Election

Questions asked over Western Renewables Link is at Ripon forum

Philippe Perez
By Philippe Perez
Updated November 7 2022 - 4:42pm, first published 2:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Liberal candidate Louise Staley and Labor candidate Martha Haylett, who are both standing for Ripon talking at the VFF's election forums, held at the Newlyn Recreation Ground. Picture: Philippe Perez

The Liberal and Labor candidates running in Ripon faced a vocal crowd at one of the first election candidate forums for the electorate since the campaign officially began.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Philippe Perez

Philippe Perez

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Stawell news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.