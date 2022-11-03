The Stawell Times-News

Health Street Bridge projects receives $500,000 for planning

Ben Fraser
By Ben Fraser
November 4 2022 - 2:00am
Halls Gap. File picture

The Health Street Bridge is one step closer to making a reality after the Northern Grampians Shire Council received $500,000 to commission pre-construction planning and detailed design costs.

