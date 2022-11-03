On generous land, with access from three sides, this three-bedroom home is in immaculate condition. It offers a renovated kitchen with modern tones, open-plan dining area, and gas-heated lounge room. Double-sized bedrooms have fitted robes, the family bathroom is updated. A sunroom at the rear of the home has reverse-cycle air conditioning. There is also the convenience of ducted evaporative cooling. The front of the home has a full-length verandah with a nice outlook, while there is a private rear verandah capturing the morning sun. Onsite is a double carport, a 6 x 4-metre lock-up garage, a 6 x 6-metre shed with concrete floor and power and two garden sheds. All this in a setting of easy-care established gardens.