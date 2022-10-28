A new report commissioned by Grampians Tourism shows accommodation demand in the region will overtake supply by 2026, with urgent calls for investments into high-end accommodation and resorts.
The 'Invest in the Grampians' report found visitation was expected to double in the next ten years, with skyrocketing numbers driven by key tourism attractions such as the Grampians Peaks Trail.
Grampians Tourism chief executive Marc Sleeman said he wasn't surprised by the findings, which he said were needed to help the organisation make informed funding decisions moving forward.
"The report highlighted that we had low sentiments around some of our restaurant and cafe offerings, and limited high-end accommodation availability," Mr Sleeman said.
"In order for us to grow visitor spend and yield across our region, we needed to continue to attract the high-valued traveller.
"We have seen small investments in accommodation in our region, But we haven't been able to land the high-end, large scale accommodation complex. It's a competitive investment market."
Despite the report indicating 2026 as a key year, Mr Sleeman said the region was facing a much more urgent situation.
"The actual growth rate we're experiencing is well above 10 per cent.We're saying we're going to run out of accommodation or occupancy in the three to four star area within four years, but it's actually more like two and a half," he said.
"We need to take a very focused approach and work closely with the local government to ensure we're hitting the targets and attracting private investment today."
The Mt Zero site will consist of high-end luxury accommodation, a day spa, a 250-seat restaurant, a cafe, and events space, all to the tune of $30 million.
Ms Gardner said she'd always been interested in the development of the Grampians Peaks Trail, particularly in the northern end which lacked activation.
"We thought we'd develop the concept and hope someone else would take it and run with it. But as we've progressed we've got more engaged with the project and now we've just decided to proceed with it ourselves," Ms Gardner explained.
Ms Gardner, who has lived in the region since she was a child, said she wanted to encourage others to follow her lead.
"We're putting our money behind it, but we invite others from the region, if they think it's an appropriate investment for their portfolio, to please make contact with us," she said.
"I also think it's good to see the regions actually pushing themselves as investment opportunities going forward.
"To actually advertise what opportunities are out and available in regional Victoria is a very timely effort. I congratulate Grampians Tourism on pulling it all together."
While some have identified accommodation as the most pressing issue, others the housing shortage is more urgent.
Grampians Wine Cellar owner Simon Freeman was also unsurprised by the report findings, but said lack of long-term housing for residents and workers was a more pressing issue.
Mr Freeman said the situation in Halls Gap was affecting potential long-term rental properties which were instead being used as Airbnb sites, leaving local staff and workers with few options to stay.
"The town is screaming out for private residences," Mr Freeman said.
"There needs to be something that regulates the number of accommodation businesses. Around the world there's been efforts to undo this like providing tax reliefs to homeowners who do long term rental rather than short term rental."
Mr Freeman said the compounding effects of increasing tourism and lack of staff due to the housing shortage has forced local businesses to cut their operating hours.
He also said some owners were discussing closing down during the summer if they weren't able to cope.
"There seems to be a focus on bringing people to the area, but if you talk to people in the area the businesses are already at breaking point," Mr Freeman continued.
"As important as it is to bring people to the region, I think we need to focus on making sure the region can sustain itself financially."
Mr Sleeman said he would ultimately like the economic benefits to be felt across the whole region and not just "one or two spots".
The Grampians Tourism CEO said he had already been meeting with potential investors over the past few days who had expressed significant interest.
He also said the state government had started heavily investing in the region, with $33 million towards the Grampians Peaks Trail and another $34 million towards other infrastructure projects.
"That further public investment is going to position our region to further grow as the premier nature-based tourism destination in Australia," Mr Sleeman said.
"It's a great time to be in the visitor economy in the Grampians. I don't know of any other place in Australia that I would prefer to be today."
Vincent Dwyer is a journalist at The Ararat Advertiser. Doesn't mind the odd Seinfeld episode. You can reach him at vincent.dwyer@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Vincent Dwyer is a journalist at The Ararat Advertiser. Doesn't mind the odd Seinfeld episode. You can reach him at vincent.dwyer@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.