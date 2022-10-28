The WAMA Foundation has received nearly $7 million from the Victorian State Government to support the delivery of a multi-million dollar art gallery facility, which will boost the local economy and diversify the Grampians Region's tourism offering.
Funded by the Regional Tourism Infrastructure Fund, WAMA will be Australia's first art and environment precinct.
The centrepiece will be a world-class art gallery dedicated to art inspired by the natural environment, and surrounded by indigenous wildlife, native botanic gardens and bushlands.
WAMA chairman Greg Lewin said the recent funding will take the gallery from vision to realisation.
"The facility will be a welcome addition to tourism in the Grampians, broadening the cultural experience for visitors and locals. And importantly, building and operating WAMA will bring significant benefits to the local economy," he said.
The funding will contribute to the first construction stage of the 16-hectare masterplan of the WAMA site, which will include a state-of-the-art, climate-controlled art gallery, café, retail shop and large multipurpose conference centre, with parking, visitor access pathways, landscaping and boardwalk.
The WAMA gallery is planning to hold major art exhibitions inspired by the natural environment once open, and will borrow from top galleries and collections in Australia and internationally.
WAMA patron Glenda Lewin said the funding was timely, as the region becomes increasingly popular for both domestic and international visitors.
"WAMA will offer a unique cultural destination by exploring the deep connections between the natural environment and art," she said.
"There isn't anything else quite like it within Australia. We believe WAMA will be an internationally recognised tourist destination."
Mr Lewin said there was still more work to be done to raise money to complete the project.
"We have recently embarked on a capital campaign, turning our focus to philanthropy, to raise additional funds to ensure the project can be completed and our targets achieved," he said.
"We have a great network of supporters who have helped us get this far however, now more than ever we need the support of the community behind us."
WAMA is expected to be open to the public by late 2024.
Vincent Dwyer is a journalist at The Ararat Advertiser. Doesn't mind the odd Seinfeld episode. You can reach him at vincent.dwyer@austcommunitymedia.com.au
