Trainee nurse: 'nursing was something I've wanted to do my whole life'

October 26 2022 - 5:00am
Ms Rickard was working in a completely unrelated industry when she learned of the EN trainee program. Picture supplied

The expanded Enrolled Nurse traineeship program initiated across Grampians Health campuses is helping prospective nurses fulfil their dream without having to leave their hometown.

Local News

