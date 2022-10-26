The expanded Enrolled Nurse traineeship program initiated across Grampians Health campuses is helping prospective nurses fulfil their dream without having to leave their hometown.
Casey Rickard, Stawell "stalwart", is a perfect example of someone who has held firmly to her dream of being a nurse but was too connected to her community for that to be a reality.
Ms Rickard was working in a completely unrelated industry when she learned of the EN trainee program.
"Nursing was something I've wanted to do my whole life and living rurally I had no opportunities to study without a lot of travel and a lot of inconvenience," she said.
"The fact that this program is delivered locally has been a huge plus for me and now I'm getting paid to train.
"That has definitely enhanced the opportunity for a lot of people in my course to get into the field when they had been previously been stopped by those barriers."
The EN Traineeship program is a two-year course across Edenhope, Horsham and Stawell campuses and will be complete in April 2024.
The 19 trainees are paid to earn while they learn and will rotate through placements to gain expertise and build their skills sets across numerous clinical departments.
"It's a really great system because there are eight of us from Stawell and we work onsite at the Stawell campus for two days. We only travel to Horsham two days a week to attend Federation University, then we can work online for the other day," Ms Rickard said.
"We are enrolled for two years but we are expected to finish after around 18-20 months. We do aged care placement throughout our entire course as well as set placements of two weeks in other units such as acute care and metal health."
Upon graduation, the trainees are qualified Enrolled Nurses, and many of them will join the largest nursing workforce in the Grampians region at Grampians Health in a full-time, part-time or casual capacity.
Enrolled nurses are also able to further continue their studies and complete a Bachelor of Nursing to become a registered nurse, a path that Casey is keen to pursue.
"Once I become an EN I am tempted to continue on and complete my RN training, especially now that the Government is offering to make it free," Ms Rickard said.
