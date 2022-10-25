October 29
Stawell
Halls Gap market will commence from 9am to 1pm, come support the primary school and community by visiting the markets at the Halls Gap Recreational Reserve. There will be 70 stallholders and the Halls Gap Cricket Club will have a BBQ plus other local food/coffee stands available. For more information people can visit: https://allevents.in/halls%20gap/halls-gap-market/200023437105634.
November 6
Stawell
The Stawell Show Market will commence at Laidlaw Park between 9am and 1pm. The market is run by the Stawell Agricultural Society, with money raised at the market being used to support the annual Stawell Show. The market offers a range of quality local produce, products, and craft as well as good coffee.
November 11
Moyston
Join Lindie Gunston for a powerful evening of audience readings at 12 Brooke Street, Moyston from 7pm - 8.30pm. Lindie is a well-loved psychic, medium and teacher, who empowers and inspires her audiences. For more information visit: trybooking.com/events/954688/sessions/3396712/sections/1736841/tickets.
November 17
Horsham
A stage performance of Anh Do's bestselling book The Happiest Refugee will be performed for Wimmera residents to enjoy. Anh's stage show takes it a step further, combining stand-up comedy with real-life stories, photos and filmed pieces to retell his amazing story. For more information visit horshamtownhall.com.au.
November 19
Horsham
Echoes of Pink Floyd are an Adelaide-produced tribute act who are heading to Horsham Town as part of their Journey Through Time tour. The show will commence at 8pm and will have a variety of classic hits for patrons to enjoy. For more information people can visit: horshamtownhall.com.au.
November 24
Stawell
Cinema Pop Up is hosting family friendly movies under the stars at Cato Park. Tickets will be on sale on October 27.Tickets must be booked online and are limited. Kids tickets are free, with adult tickets only $5 each. VIP tickets are also available. For more information visit allevents.in/stawell/cinema-pop-up-stawell/200023441431853.
