The Stawell Times-News

School holidays and beyond: What's on in the Grampians throughout October

Updated October 26 2022 - 4:23am, first published October 25 2022 - 11:00pm
Echoes of Pink Floyd are an Adelaide-produced tribute act who are heading to Horsham Town as part of their Journey Through Time tour. Picture file
Halls Gap market will commence from 9am to 1pm, come support the primary school and community by visiting the markets at the Halls Gap Recreational Reserve. Picture file
Cinema Pop Up is a community based free for kids event hosting family friendly movies under the stars for three nights only at Cato Park. Picture file

October 29

