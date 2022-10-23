The Northern Grampians Shire Council has commenced a volunteer-run visitor information service at the Stawell Pleasant Creek Precinct.
Located on the Western Highway, the Stawell Visitor Information Centre provides valuable tourist information regarding the region, including activities, events, and services.
Following a call out to the community the Council received 30 applications to become Local Ambassadors, providing insight to visitors in the area.
Northern Grampians Shire Council mayor Murray Emerson said the information centre is equipped to provide greater service.
"I am pleased with the response we have received from community members applying to be part of the Northern Grampians Shire Council team, as volunteers, to deliver our visitor information service," he said.
"I know they will be enthusiastic Local Ambassadors, a wealth of local of knowledge, dedicated to providing an experience that is valued by visitors to Stawell.
"Customers can expect a friendly and informative service when they visit the Stawell Visitor Information Centre with such a great team and availability of brochures, maps, local storytelling and event guides about what to do around Stawell and the Northern Grampians region.
"Council recently appointed a Tourism Marketing and Project Officer who has commenced implementing our Stawell Tourism Strategy and Action Plan.
"We know the Stawell community is very engaged with the topic of tourism and understand the need to work with the community and Grampians Tourism to improve the identity of Stawell as a tourism destination."
Since installing a new accredited sign at the front of the building, the Visitor Centre has had its busiest fortnight in recent memory, reaching 26 visitors per day.
Ben is the Editor with the Wimmera Mail-Times, Stawell Times-News and Ararat Advertiser. Ben is the former chief of staff at the Portland Observer, a qualified teacher, and an Leadership Great South Coast alumni (2019).
