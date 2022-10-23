The Stawell Times-News

Stawell Visitor Information Centre equipped with Local Ambassadors

Ben Fraser
By Ben Fraser
October 23 2022 - 11:30pm
Stawell Visitor Information Centre Volunteers. Picture supplied

The Northern Grampians Shire Council has commenced a volunteer-run visitor information service at the Stawell Pleasant Creek Precinct.

