Musical theatre has returned to Stawell, with Stawell Performing Arts Company Inc's production of hit Broadway musical, Spamalot.
With a brand new troupe of performers and an audience eager for live theatre, director Tyler Wineberg said the production's opening night on October 21 had been a roaring success.
"The opening night was a real buzz for the cast and crew who had put in so much work, to hear the audience laugh and interact was terrific," Mr Wineberg said.
Based on Monty Python and the Holy Grail, the titular comedy group's irreverent 1975 take on the King Arthur story, Spamalot debuted in 2005 on Broadway and was a smash hit.
Since then the musical has toured the world and enjoyed successful runs in Melbourne, Sydney and London's West End.
The production was a triumphant return for SPACI Mr Wineberg said.
"We tried to make a whole theatre experience for people to come back to with cafe, snack bar, and licensed bar sales, and it wouldn't be theatre without a few surprises for the audience," Wineberg said.
"I wanted to bring back two act musicals to SPACI after seven years of not being able to put on productions and the last couple of years of COVID.
"It was a challenge but with the support of the SPACi committee and a mainly new troupe of performers we have pulled off a really high quality show for people to come along to.
"Hopefully this is a resurgence for SPACI and performing arts in Stawell for the coming years."
Mr Wineberg said the company had been blown away by the response to the musical.
"The feedback has been all positive. One lady who saw the show when it was on Broadway said that she enjoyed the SPACi production just as much."
Audiences will be able to catch Spamalot at the Stawell Entertainment Centre on October 22-23 and 29-30.
Tickets are available at the door or online at www.trybooking.com/CBWUA or at Stawell Neighbourhood House.
