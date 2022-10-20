Milestone magic: How to make your next anniversary extra special

Being in a happy, committed relationship is something worth celebrating, no matter where you are in your relationship. Picture supplied

Whether you have been with your significant other for one year, ten years or tens of years, you need to ensure that you celebrate those all-important relationship milestones. Being in a happy, committed relationship is something worth celebrating, no matter where you are in your relationship.



When your anniversary rolls around, it's a great opportunity to celebrate your love and share the moment with your closest friends and family. However, as with any celebration, you need to ensure that you put the plans in place as early as possible so everything goes smoothly when the big day rolls around.

While some people like to keep their milestone anniversary celebrations small and intimate, others like to go big and make it an event to remember. If you fall into the latter category, you need to make sure that you book a venue that can accommodate your party.



There are a lot of great restaurants with function rooms where you can have some privacy and enjoy the event with the people most important to you. Choosing the right venue is key to your event being a success.



Many of these venues will allow you to decorate the venue, they can provide catering and staff to make everything run as smoothly as possible. While you could always host the event at home, if you really want to make your milestone anniversary special, hiring a private function room is always a good move.

Let's take a look at just a few things that you can do to make your next milestone anniversary extra special.

Personalise the celebrations

A milestone anniversary is all about you and your significant other so your celebrations should reflect that. To make your celebrations extra special, make sure that you take the time to personalise the event. When people arrive at your party, they should know exactly why they are there.



There are many different things that you can do to put your own personal stamp on your event. Try printing out photos of you and your partner together over the years, showing your love through the ages. Play music that you enjoy, serve food that you both like and do other things to showcase your personality as a couple.

Choose the right gifts

There are a lot of traditions and rules about what you should buy as a gift for your other half on those big milestone anniversaries. You will find lists of modern gifts such as a clock for your first anniversary, china for your second, glass or crystal for your third and so on.



There is also a list of traditional gift materials starting with paper for your first year together, tin or aluminium to celebrate ten years and pearls to celebrate thirty years as a couple. Some people go with the theme of using different gemstones or colours to mark different milestones.



While these are all great, traditional means of finding the right gift for your partner, the real key to a great gift is to make it thoughtful. Why not buy your partner an experience like a weekend away, a couple's massage or concert tickets to see your favourite band? Choosing a gift that is thoughtful will always trump a gift that is just expensive.

Incorporate a surprise

Everyone loves being surprised. Finding a way to incorporate a big surprise into your anniversary celebrations is guaranteed to make the occasion as memorable as possible. You could surprise your partner by booking a holiday or a weekend away together that you can look forward to.



Invite friends or family to the anniversary celebrations that they have not seen in a long time, such as a sibling that lives overseas or friends from another state. Keep their invitation a secret until they arrive unannounced on the big day for a big surprise that you can be sure your partner will remember for many years to come.



Arguably, one of the biggest ways to wow your partner with a big surprise for your anniversary is simply to keep the entire party a secret. Throwing a surprise party can be challenging and organising everything as part of one bog covert operation can be difficult. However, when your plan comes together, the look on your other half's face will be worth every bit of effort that you will have gone to.

Make your next milestone wedding anniversary celebrations extra special