Stawell Uniting Church's Reverend Susan Pearse will depart the region in October to take up a new role within the Hopetoun and Rainbow communities.
Rev Pearse has been a leader in the community - her passion is unwavering for all things to do with people.
Rev Pearse's tenure at Stawell was her first appointment since undertaking study and candidating for the ministry after she found her calling - something she said she never thought was possible.
"I know exactly what they are talking about now," she said.
With no set expectations coming into the role, Rev Pearse said the reality hit home when she attended a wedding and looked at the minister and said 'that could be me'.
"It was like taking off the cloak of studenthood and putting on the cloak of ministry," she said.
"It was just an amazing moment when God was providing me to be ready.
"It probably was daunting at the start but you just take each day and week at a time."
With a highlights package that could go on for a long time, Rev Pearse said the things that stood out the most to her during her almost 13 years in Stawell were the people.
"Seeing people come into faith and a relationship with God is just amazing," she said.
"Seeing that faith confirmed through baptism and confirmation would be a big highlight.
"Seeing people grow in faith and understanding of their faith is just amazing to see people change.
"Walking alongside people in life's journeys has been a real highlight.
"Everything to do with highlights from my time here is all centred around people."
Rev Pearse said at a conference she was tasked with the role of talking about her passion.
"It did make me think 'what is my passion?'" she said.
"I was just talking about people and realised that is my passion - people."
Throughout COVID-19, which was a difficult time for everyone in the community, Rev Pearse said she also looked at the situation as an opportunity for some.
"It released me from the everyday demands and allowed room for creativity and do things differently," she said.
"One of the things I've always found and tried to do is to see opportunities or seek opportunities.
"What did COVID mean? It meant all the things we couldn't do but what could we do?
"One of the things we did here was we tried to send out letters of encouragement to the businesses - we probably missed heaps but we tried.
"We sent out cards of encouragement to people in residential care. We filmed services, sent things out, delivered things to people who don't even come to church."
Rev Pearse will be moving and living in Hopetoun and serving both the Hopetoun and Rainbow.
"It's called the Southern Mallee Cooperative parish; it's a collaboration between the Baptist and Uniting Churches that's been in place for 36 years," she said.
"In the church, we go to places for a certain length of time. Here at Stawell, I was appointed for three years minimum, up to ten. At ten years came the church council of Stawell and Pomonal sought an extension.
"That extension was for two to three years and now that time is up."
Rev Pearse will take some leave before starting her new role officially on January 15.
"I'm excited to start again but with all the knowledge I have from the past 13 years," Rev Pearse said.
"I'm excited to learn and see what the opportunities are and get to know people."
Rev Pearse said over the years people have changed how they express their faith and support of the community.
"You only have to look at people who come along to different events, not just church on a Sunday but still have a sense of belonging," she said.
"We have to find how we do things differently. It's challenging and going to be interesting. Small groups are really important.
"People can have conversations and get to know another and learn and grow together.
"There are lots of opportunities for people to come together and what we need to be encouraging to see how we can still bring people together."
Rural and regional story-telling is where my passion lies. Email: cassandra.langley@austcommunitymedia.com.au
