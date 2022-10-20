New screen could open up plenty of future opportunities

Member for Lowan and Deputy Leader of The Nationals, Emma Kealy, has indicated the need for upgrades to Central Park and says she will advocate for the upgrades of an electronic screen.
The election promise was announced on Wednesday - $100,000 to install a big screen to be used for the number of users of the facility.
"The fantastic volunteers at these clubs do an incredible amount of work to maintain Central Park to the high standard required for hosting major events, including the iconic Stawell Gift at Easter each year," Ms Kealy said. "I am proud to stand with them to announce funding to bring this vital project to fruition.
"The Liberal and Nationals are committed to first-class sporting facilities in country areas, and we see a new electronic screen at Central Park as critical to bringing the facility into the modern era.
"The new screen will give the thousands of people who flock through the gates each year for the Gift and football and netball matches the opportunity to get a close-up view of the action from wherever they are in the park.
"It will also give user groups a way to display important information and allows them recognise their sponsors in a more prominent way."
Ms Kealy said the clubs were proposing to mount the new screen near or on the old scoreboard at the north-western end of the oval.
"Central Park is one of the Wimmera region's premier sporting grounds and this project will breathe new life into this multi-use community asset so it can continue to be an iconic hub for the Stawell community and our region for generations to come," she said. "Local sporting clubs are critical to the social fabric of our rural communities and are crying out for state government support to help them upgrade their facilities. If elected to government in November, The Nationals a regional infrastructure guarantee will ensure rural and regional Victorians get their fair share of infrastructure funding so projects like this can become a reality."
Northern Grampians Shire Council mayor Murray Emerson said he was thankful for the funding announcement.
"Central Park is a very famous location. It's internationally known because of the Stawell Gift," Cr Emerson said.
"Council gets a lot of credit for the way it looks year-by-year-by-year.
"Adding a lot better screen and scoreboard while paying tribute to the old scoreboard will be tremendous."
Stawell Athletic Club president Geoff McDermott said prior to the 2022 Gift event, there were issues with the old scoreboard.
"It wasn't working leading up to a couple of weeks before the Gift as birds had got in," he said.
"We were able to sort it out and get the show on the road but a backup is something we've been targeting for awhile and working with the Stawell Football Netball Club for awhile."
Stawell Football Netball Club president Shane Field said having a big screen would open up possibilities not just for his club, but for many other user groups of Central Park.
"The load a screen would take off all user groups would be immeasurable," he said.
"The multifunction it will have between all users within Northern Grampians Shire makes it a great asset for the community.
"It's also something that which can be used for advertising sponsors and events.
"There could be potential fundraiser opportunities such as a movie for kids with food trucks around the oval.
"By having the asset it opens up more opportunities that are only limited to imagination. It's a great thing moving forward."
Rural and regional story-telling is where my passion lies. Email: cassandra.langley@austcommunitymedia.com.au
