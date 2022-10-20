AFTER two years in the making, the Stawell Show will go ahead on Saturday.
With plenty of consideration taken into account, the show committee had decided to forge ahead with the event, especially after the changes to the weather forecast.
The region has bared the brunt of some serious rainfall for the month of October, with the township of Stawell officially recording 93.0mm as per the Bureau of Meteorology data. The forecast earlier in the week leading up to the show read 10-20mm of rain was predicted on the day of the annual event.
However, that changed to less than 5mm of rain was expected and before the official meeting to decide on the fate of the show, long-time committee member Lois Trimble said she believed the show would be going ahead.
"Everyone on the committee I've spoken to so far has indicated that we should go ahead," she said. "We will decide the outcome in the meeting."
And the outcome was decided. The show MUST go on.
"We've had a lot of people all day (on Wednesday) setting up - everyone is really positive and looking forward to the event," she said. "We have a plan if it does rain and we have enough space and activities to stay dry undercover. Nhill had there's and it rained all day and they had a boomer of a show. People have really missed shows and I think a bit of rain won't scare people off - that's even if it does rain."
Ms Trimble said shows from other parts of the state had been cancelled because of the weather and flooding which meant Stawell was the recipient of some bigger rides for the 2022 show.
"They can't go anywhere else and some years we're lucky to get one but this year we're looking at getting three," she said. "They're keen to go on a bit longer on the day if people are still around."
The 2022 show will be a sign the committee is finally moving forward after its pleas to the community to help.
After its 2021 annual general meeting, the committee was saddened to come to terms with cancelling the 2021 show due to lack of volunteers.
Doubt surrounded future shows however since then the Society has seen some new faces jump on board, but more are still needed.
"We could always do with more helpers and people to jump on board to spread the load a bit more," Ms Trimble said.
As all events change and evolve over time, committee members said they have witnessed a trend away from the traditional agricultural part of the show and a heightened interest in the exhibition of works of art and 2022 will see the return of the wood chopping competition.
"At this stage (on Wednesday) we are still accepting entries for art work and some of the schools are still yet to hand everything in," they said.
"Photography is really good - we've got about 380 submissions.
"Our hall or pavilion is usually one of the best for a country show. We have so many talented and generous people."
Committee members said it was important for people to put back into the show, and events for the community.
"It's not just about now but it's about legacy and for the next generation," they said.
"So many people have childhood memories of the show and to not have that for the children of Stawell would be heartbreaking.
"There is nothing better than seeing a child smile on a ride or showing off their best artwork that's on display at the show."
The show will host a petting zoo, something the committee are once again excited to offer to the community.
"With new community members moving here some of those children have never been up close with animals so it's a great opportunity for them," the committee said.
"We're very lucky that the Stawell Gold Mine has once again jumped on board and will have machinery on site and gold panning.
"This year 17 and unders will be free. It's important to help the community when cost of living is rising. Hopefully this helps families be able to save a bit of money through the gate and might be able to buy an ice cream, showbag or ride."
Rural and regional story-telling is where my passion lies. Email: cassandra.langley@austcommunitymedia.com.au
