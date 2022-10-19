Plenty of memories that will last a life time

Where to start?
It's hard to wrap up almost 20 per cent of your life into a neat little package.
But the time has come for me to say farewell to The Stawell Times-News and ACM after seven years.
It's time for a new chapter and to give myself and my family the best gift I can, my time.
Have I made the right decision? I'm not entirely sure, but we all know life is made of hard decisions.
An easy path would be for me to stay and continue in a role I know well. To serve a community where I will be forever grateful to have had the opportunity to tell and share their stories.
But in life, we need to be brave, take chances and find out who we are without our titles/roles attached.
And that's the place where I have arrived.
Who is Cass when I'm not 'Cass not from the paper'?
I was in my late-20s when I started and now in my mid-30s - so much personal growth has happened in that time.
When I go through my pile of memories, it's challenging to know which ones stand out the most.
I remember starting at The Stawell Times-News office at 58 Main Street after a significant change had gone through not only the company but the media industry as a whole. Even from then until now, it's a whole different world.
During my first week, I was writing out death notices for a much-loved Stawell resident - someone I had never met, but I remember crying at home one night, thinking, how can I deal with this every day?
But over the years, I've had some great people around me, which has made my job what I call the best job in the world.
You learn a lot sitting in the chair as a 'gatekeeper'. You learn a lot about business and people, and I think not enough credit goes to those at the front of any business.
Fast forward to signing onto my cadetship in journalism. When I look back now, I guess I have never been afraid of the unknown; it's just been a while since it happened.
Within my first week of journalism, I was fortunate to write a feature on The Stawell Times-News' 150th celebrations. I still call it my baptism of fire.
Seven years is a short time but a long ride in the media world.
Thank you to all those who sent in articles, shared their stories, a bit of gossip and helped in any way when I asked.
A journalist's job in Stawell can't be done without the community's cooperation - thank you, everyone. To the regular contributors, you know who you are, and I appreciate everything more than words.
It's been a blessing to be able to share the stories of our great town, but for now, that responsibility can be handed to someone else.
I've got a long list of achievements I'll always look back on and great friendships I'll cherish forever.
From a young girl learning to write on a typewriter and deliver newspapers on a BMX bike, maybe it was my calling to work in the media one day, and it's something I can tick off the list.
Lastly, of course, I need to thank my family. It's been a hard slog, and I don't know how often they've heard 'sorry, I've got to work' when they want to do something or a special occasion comes around like a birthday.
I was supported and accepted for how much I loved what I did, so I could never say thank you enough.
And truth be told, I still love every part of my job, so to some, it will seem strange to give up something someone loves so much.
But for now, it's time to turn my attention to tackle a new challenge, step into the unknown, fill my cup and look after my family.
My decision to leave has haunted me for a while, and the emotions have been pretty raw - there have been plenty of sleepless nights and tears over the past 12 weeks since I announced my impending departure.
So it's farewell, as Cass from the paper and hello to just Cass - for now, until the next opportunity comes along because those that know me to know I don't do anything less than 100 per cent.
If you made it to the end, kudos to you. It might not be the last time you'll read my waffle with a bit of mayo, but it will be for a while.
To contact The Stawell Times-News, please email editorial@stawelltimes.com.au or call 53581060.
Rural and regional story-telling is where my passion lies. Email: cassandra.langley@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Rural and regional story-telling is where my passion lies. Email: cassandra.langley@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.