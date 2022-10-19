Grampians residents can take part in a sustainable open day happening at 84 Wartook Rise from 10am to 4pm on October 22 and 23.
Organiser Pam Thoday said individuals would learn how to enrich soil types and other various gardening techniques.
"I have a veggie garden, berries and I make a whole lot of products such as jams and chutneys," she said.
Ms Thoday said she was passionate about teaching people how to live self-sustainable life and had written in a magazine called Grass Roots about the topic.
The sustainable living teacher said she was from South Australia but decided to move to the Grampians to be closer to her daughter.
She said her aunt used to live in Stawell and had visited the Grampians region many times when she was a youth.
Ms Thoday said the event would also have guided tours which would be done by herself and her daughter.
"We will also be teaching people about how to garden using certain types of soil. They can also go on tours which will be organised by my daughter and me to see some of our animals," she said.
Ms Thoday said at during the two days there would be slices at the event and other refreshments on the open day.
"I have baby goats, chickens, and a goat. We feed the goats hay, I clean out the stalls which goes out to the orchid that produces fruit so everything is re-used," she said.
For more information about the event people can call 0457 120 834.
I am a journalist from the Wimmera working across western Victoria. I cover general news, sport and I have a passion for federal and state politics.
