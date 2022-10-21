The Concongella community looks forward to a bright future following successful celebrations across the weekend.
More than 400 people converged on the Concongella Primary School as former pupils and staff celebrated 150 years of education, despite the inclement weather.
From the historical procession along Concongella School Road to the colossal fireworks display, Concongella 150th committee President, Ian Davies, was rapt with how the weekend unfolded.
"The committee and I were very pleased with how everything went off," he said.
"The program we planned out ran well, and we had a lot of favourable comments.
"I thought the procession was a great way to start the event. The period sports went well in the afternoon; it involved many kids.
"The fireworks were pretty impressive too. We've had so many people say they're the best they've ever seen.
"We had more than 90 people attend the church services on Sunday morning. There were four wreaths laid and everyone took their time laying a flower around the war memorial."
Mr Davies said while there were plenty of highlights throughout the weekend, the popularity of one event surprised him.
"The trail ride on Sunday caught me by surprise," he said.
"We set up a 24-point trial around Concongella featuring places of interest and gave people a map to drive around in their own time. At each site, we had an information sheet detailing the history of each point. There's been some really good feedback on how much people have learned about the history of Concongella."
The Committee president noted the outcomes of the Concongella community went beyond the event itself.
"I think one of the outcomes of the whole event is that it has drawn the community of Concongella together," he said.
"Going forward it should help the Concongella Progress Association, the Concongella Cemetery Trust and some of those other outside organizations that might have been struggling for numbers."
Ben is the Editor with the Wimmera Mail-Times, Stawell Times-News and Ararat Advertiser. Ben is the former chief of staff at the Portland Observer, a qualified teacher, and an Leadership Great South Coast alumni (2019).
