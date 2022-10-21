The Stawell Times-News

Committee, community buoyed by Concongella 150th anniversary celebrations

Ben Fraser
By Ben Fraser
October 21 2022 - 12:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

The Concongella community looks forward to a bright future following successful celebrations across the weekend.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ben Fraser

Ben Fraser

Editor

Ben is the Editor with the Wimmera Mail-Times, Stawell Times-News and Ararat Advertiser. Ben is the former chief of staff at the Portland Observer, a qualified teacher, and an Leadership Great South Coast alumni (2019).

Local News

Get the latest Stawell news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.